 Oppo F1 Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO F1 Plus

OPPO F1 Plus is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6755 Processor , 2850 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F1 Plus now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹27,990
64 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
MediaTek MT6755
13 MP
16 MP
2850 mAh
Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
4 GB
See full specifications
OPPO F1 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO F1 Plus in India is Rs. 27,990.  This is the OPPO F1 Plus base model with 4 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO F1 Plus in India is Rs. 27,990.  This is the OPPO F1 Plus base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Rose Gold.

OPPO F1 Plus

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Gold, Rose Gold
amazon
Out of Stock

Oppo F1 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 2850 mAh
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • MediaTek MT6755
Battery
  • Yes, Super VOOC
  • 2850 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • No
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 74.3 mm
  • 145 grams
  • Gold, Rose Gold
  • 6.6 mm
  • 151.8 mm
  • Case: Aluminium Back: Aluminium
Display
  • 16:9
  • 73.77 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • AMOLED
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 401 ppi
General
  • OPPO
  • ColorOS
  • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
  • April 15, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek MT6755
  • Mali-T860 MP2
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 51.9 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Mobiles By Brand

Oppo F1 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F1 Plus in India? Icon Icon

Oppo F1 Plus price in India at 27,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 2850 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F1 Plus? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Oppo F1 Plus? Icon Icon

What is the Oppo F1 Plus Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Oppo F1 Plus Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

