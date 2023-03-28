 Oppo F17 8gb Ram Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO F17 8GB RAM

OPPO F17 8GB RAM

OPPO F17 8GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 4015 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F17 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F17 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
6
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35161/heroimage/140138-v1-oppo-f17-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35161/images/Design/140138-v1-oppo-f17-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35161/images/Design/140138-v1-oppo-f17-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35161/images/Design/140138-v1-oppo-f17-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35161/images/Design/140138-v1-oppo-f17-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹19,990
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4015 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹19,990
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
4015 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 15,499 M.R.P. ₹25,990
Buy Now

Oppo Phones Prices in India

Oppo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.7,499. HT Tech has 161 Oppo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oppo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.7,499. HT Tech has 161 Oppo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oppo F17 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 4015 mAh
  • 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, VOOC, v4.0, 30W: 100 % in 53 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4015 mAh
Camera
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Fixed Focus
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Exmor RS
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25.6 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Single
Design
  • Navy Blue, Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange
  • 7.45 mm
  • 163 grams
  • 159.8 mm
  • 72.9 mm
Display
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 20:9
  • Super AMOLED
  • 85.95 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 60 Hz
  • 800 nits
  • 409 ppi
  • 90.7 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • ColorOS
  • F17 8GB RAM
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • September 23, 2020 (Official)
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 1.16 W/kg, Body: 0.81 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 610
  • LPDDR4X
  • 34.0 s
  • 11 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 16+8+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Oppo F17 8gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F17 8Gb Ram in India?

Oppo F17 8Gb Ram price in India at 17,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4015 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F17 8Gb Ram?

How many colors are available in Oppo F17 8Gb Ram?

What is the Oppo F17 8Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F17 8Gb Ram Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Oppo F17 8gb Ram