 Oppo F17 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F17

    OPPO F17 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 4015 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F17 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F17 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4015 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Oppo F17 Summary

    Oppo F17 was launched in 2020. It comes with an ultra-sleek leather-feel body, AMOLED Screen, In-display Fingerprint Sensor and AI Wide-angle Quadcam. The F17 runs ColorOS 7.2 and is powered by Android 10. The smartphone weighs 163g and is 7.45mm thick. It is available in three colour variants: Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver.

    Price

    The Oppo F17 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the base model with 6+128GB configuration and 18,490 for the other variant with 8+128GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Oppo F17's both variants have an internal storage of 128GB. It has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 flash storage.

    Display

    The Oppo F17 smartphone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD + display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and pixel density of 408 ppi.

    Processor

    The Oppo F17 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This is an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2GHz and the other four cores clocked at 1.8GHz, developed on an 11nm technology. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 610 graphic card.

    Camera

    The Oppo F17 comes with a Quad-camera setup on the back. It has a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Autofocus is available on the back camera. It has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

    Battery

    The Oppo F17 has a non-removable 4,000 mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging. It comes with a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

    Top rivals

    Redmi Note 10 Pro, iQOO Z3, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Vivo Y20 T are amongst Oppo F17's top rivals in this price segment.

    Other features

    4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, dual-band, mobile hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB connectivity are amongst the connectivity choices available on the Oppo F17. A fingerprint, proximity, accelerometer, light, and gyroscope are amongst different sensors available.

    Reference-

    https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphones/series-f/f17/specs/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/oppo-f17-price-in-india-96748%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Oppo F17 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, VOOC, v4.0, 30W: 100 % in 53 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4015 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25.6 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 7.45 mm
    • Navy Blue, Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange
    • 72.9 mm
    • 159.8 mm
    • 163 grams
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 90.7 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 800 nits
    • 409 ppi
    • 60 Hz
    • Super AMOLED
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 85.95 %
    General
    • ColorOS
    • Yes
    • F17
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Oppo A73 2020
    • September 21, 2020 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.16 W/kg, Body: 0.81 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 11 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 34.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • Adreno 610
    Smart TV Features
    • 16+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    Oppo F17 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F17 in India?

    Oppo F17 price in India at 16,294 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4015 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F17?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F17?

    What is the Oppo F17 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F17 Waterproof?

    Oppo F17