Oppo F17 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oppo F17 Summary

Oppo F17 was launched in 2020. It comes with an ultra-sleek leather-feel body, AMOLED Screen, In-display Fingerprint Sensor and AI Wide-angle Quadcam. The F17 runs ColorOS 7.2 and is powered by Android 10. The smartphone weighs 163g and is 7.45mm thick. It is available in three colour variants: Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver.



Price



The Oppo F17 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the base model with 6+128GB configuration and 18,490 for the other variant with 8+128GB configuration.



Storage



The Oppo F17's both variants have an internal storage of 128GB. It has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 flash storage.



Display



The Oppo F17 smartphone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD + display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and pixel density of 408 ppi.



Processor



The Oppo F17 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This is an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2GHz and the other four cores clocked at 1.8GHz, developed on an 11nm technology. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 610 graphic card.



Camera



The Oppo F17 comes with a Quad-camera setup on the back. It has a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Autofocus is available on the back camera. It has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.



Battery



The Oppo F17 has a non-removable 4,000 mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging. It comes with a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.



Top rivals



Redmi Note 10 Pro, iQOO Z3, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Vivo Y20 T are amongst Oppo F17's top rivals in this price segment.



Other features



4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, dual-band, mobile hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB connectivity are amongst the connectivity choices available on the Oppo F17. A fingerprint, proximity, accelerometer, light, and gyroscope are amongst different sensors available.



