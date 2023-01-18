 Oppo F19 Pro+ 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4310 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹25,990
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4310 mAh
    Android v11
    amazon
    ₹ 21,999 M.R.P. ₹29,990
    Buy Now

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Price in India

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs.25,990. The lowest price of OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is Rs.20,990 on amazon.in.

    Oppo F19 Pro+ 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 4310 mAh
    Battery
    • 4310 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Flash, 50W: 100 % in 48 minutes
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.7
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.4
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Dual Video Recording
    Design
    • 73.4 mm
    • 173 grams
    • Fluid Black, Space Silver
    • 160.1 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    Display
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 84.94 %
    • 90.80 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • 800 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 60 Hz
    • 409 ppi
    General
    • March 25, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • F19 Pro Plus
    • Android v11
    • OPPO
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.161 W/kg, Body: 0.730 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G57 MC3
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • 19.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Up to 110 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Oppo F19 Pro+ 5g