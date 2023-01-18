Oppo F21 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO F21 OPPO F21 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 5100 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F21 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F21 now with free delivery.