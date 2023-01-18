Oppo F21 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO F21 Pro OPPO F21 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F21 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F21 Pro now with free delivery.