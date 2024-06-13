 Oppo F27 Pro Plus - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 13 Jun 2024

OPPO F27 Pro Plus

OPPO F27 Pro Plus is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F27 Pro Plus from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F27 Pro Plus now with free delivery.
Midnight Navy Dusk Pink
128 GB

OPPO F27 Pro Plus Variants & Price

The price for the OPPO F27 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 27,999.  This is the OPPO F27 Pro Plus base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink. The status of OPPO F27 Pro Plus is Available. ...Read More

Realme GT 7 Pro
  • 12GB RAM | 512GB ROM
₹19,999
Check Details
Oppo F27 Pro Plus Realme Gt 7 Pro

Meizu 21 Note
  • 16GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Meizu White, Unbounded Black
₹29,990
Check Details
Oppo F27 Pro Plus Meizu 21 Note

Honor X50 Pro
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Black, Green
₹33,088
Check Details
Oppo F27 Pro Plus Honor X50 Pro

OnePlus Ace 3V
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Titanium Gray, Magic Purple Silver
₹23,490
Check Details
Oppo F27 Pro Plus Oneplus Ace 3v
Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

64 MP + 2 MP

Oppo F27 Pro Plus Summary

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India on June 13, 2024. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants while the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999.
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is available in two colour options: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone will be available for purchase from June 20, 2024 on Oppo’s official website and other retail stores.
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India on 13 June 2024. Oppo claims that the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is India’s first IP69-rated waterproof smartphone. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone is very similar to the Oppo A3 Pro that is already available in China at a price of CNY 1,999, which translates to Rs. 23,000 in India. However, major differences between the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G and Oppo A3 Pro include IP69 rating and reverse charging support among others like the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with a “damage-proof” 360-degree armour body and tough 3D curved AMOLED display.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G variants


Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will be available in two colours: Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. The smartphone comes in two memory/storage variants– 8GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The smartphone comes preloaded with the most recent version of ColorOS, which is based on the Android 14 operating system.
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G have a variety of safety certifications, including IP69, IP68, and IP66 for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, it comes with a MIL-STD 810H build and a 5-star drop resistance certification from Swiss SGS Premium Performance. Dimensionally, the phone is expected to measure 7.89mm in thickness and weigh approximately 177 grams.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G specifications


Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD Plus AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 950 nits. In addition, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will protect the display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G sports a dual rear camera setup housed within a circular camera module. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G camera setup comprises a 64MP primary lens and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies and video calls, the front camera there is an 8MP shooter.
The design of the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G closely resembles that of the Oppo A3 Pro, with both models featuring a similar aesthetic. The device boasts a vegan leather cover with a vertical stripe running down the middle, showcasing the 'Oppo' branding towards the bottom. The volume rocker and power button is conveniently located on the right side, while the curved display will have slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    64 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 67W: 56 % in 20 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Height

    162.7 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP69

  • Weight

    177 grams

  • Colours

    Midnight Navy, Dusk Pink

  • Width

    74.3 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Build Material

    Back: Leather

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.65 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • Launch Date

    June 13, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    9000 x 7000 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Extra HD

  • Resolution

    64 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle (81° field-of-view), Primary Camera(2" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.966 W/kg, Body: 0.718 W/kg

  • NFC

    No

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MC4

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check its top 5 game-changing AI features

Jul 15, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 series to launch soon: Check out expected specs, features, more

Jun 16, 2024

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched with IP69 waterproof 360° Armour body in India: 10 things to know

Jun 14, 2024

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launch in India- Price, specs and all details in 10 slides

Jun 13, 2024

Oppo Find X7 Ultra hands-on: 8 things to know about the camera-centric smartphone

Apr 27, 2024
