Oppo F27 Pro Plus - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

OPPO F27 Pro Plus is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F27 Pro Plus from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F27 Pro Plus now with free delivery.
The price for the OPPO F27 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 27,999. This is the OPPO F27 Pro Plus base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comesin the following colors: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink. The status of OPPO F27 Pro Plus is Available....Read MoreRead Less
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India on June 13, 2024. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants while the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is available in two colour options: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone will be available for purchase from June 20, 2024 on Oppo’s official website and other retail stores. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India on 13 June 2024. Oppo claims that the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is India’s first IP69-rated waterproof smartphone. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone is very similar to the Oppo A3 Pro that is already available in China at a price of CNY 1,999, which translates to Rs. 23,000 in India. However, major differences between the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G and Oppo A3 Pro include IP69 rating and reverse charging support among others like the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with a “damage-proof” 360-degree armour body and tough 3D curved AMOLED display.
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G variants
Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will be available in two colours: Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. The smartphone comes in two memory/storage variants– 8GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The smartphone comes preloaded with the most recent version of ColorOS, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G have a variety of safety certifications, including IP69, IP68, and IP66 for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, it comes with a MIL-STD 810H build and a 5-star drop resistance certification from Swiss SGS Premium Performance. Dimensionally, the phone is expected to measure 7.89mm in thickness and weigh approximately 177 grams.
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G specifications
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD Plus AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 950 nits. In addition, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will protect the display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G sports a dual rear camera setup housed within a circular camera module. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G camera setup comprises a 64MP primary lens and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies and video calls, the front camera there is an 8MP shooter. The design of the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G closely resembles that of the Oppo A3 Pro, with both models featuring a similar aesthetic. The device boasts a vegan leather cover with a vertical stripe running down the middle, showcasing the 'Oppo' branding towards the bottom. The volume rocker and power button is conveniently located on the right side, while the curved display will have slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera.
Oppo F27 Pro Plus Full Specifications
SPEC SCORE8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera
Battery
5000 mAh
RAM
8 GB
Display
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Rear Camera
64 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera
8 MP
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7050
USB Type-C
Yes
Quick Charging
Yes, Super VOOC, 67W: 56 % in 20 minutes
Removable
No
Capacity
5000 mAh
Type
Li-ion
Height
162.7 mm
Waterproof
Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP69
Weight
177 grams
Colours
Midnight Navy, Dusk Pink
Width
74.3 mm
Ruggedness
Dust proof
Build Material
Back: Leather
Thickness
7.9 mm
Touch Screen
Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Aspect Ratio
20:9
Screen Protection
Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2
Bezel-less display
Yes with punch-hole display
Pixel Density
394 ppi
Screen Size
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)
89.65 %
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
Resolution
1080x2412 px (FHD+)
Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)
93 %
Display Type
AMOLED
Camera Features
Fixed Focus
Resolution
8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
Camera Setup
Single
Video Recording
3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Custom UI
ColorOS
Brand
OPPO
Launch Date
June 13, 2024 (Official)
Operating System
Android v14
Camera Features
Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus