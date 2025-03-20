Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 20 March 2025

OPPO F29

OPPO F29 is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F29 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F29 now with free delivery.

OPPO F29 Price in India and other variants

OPPO F29 price starts at ₹21,999 and goes upto ₹23,999. OPPO F29 is available in 4 options. Market Status of OPPO F29 is Released.

₹21,999 24% OFF Deep Purple
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹21,999 24% OFF Glacier Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹23,999 23% OFF Deep Purple
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹23,999 23% OFF Glacier Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
OPPO F29 Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (7nm)

Experience exceptional multitasking, seamless gaming, and superior efficiency with advanced thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 2MP Rear, 16MP Front

Capture stunning images with high dynamic range and impressive low-light performance; ideal for social media and content creation.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB + UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB

Enjoy fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample storage for photos, videos, and games.

display
Display
6.7 inches AMOLED, 120Hz

Experience vibrant colors and smooth visuals with high brightness for easy outdoor viewing.

battery
Battery
6500 mAh with 45W Super VOOC Charging

Get extended battery life with rapid charging, achieving 30% charge in just 21 minutes.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking top-notch performance, impressive photography, and long-lasting battery.

Oppo F29 Latest Update

Oppo F29: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 45W Super VOOC Charging, 30% in 21 minutes

  • Capacity

    6500 mAh

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 120 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Weight

    185 grams

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Water resistant, IP66, IP68, IP69, (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter)

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    7.7 mm

  • Height

    161.6 mm

  • Width

    74.5 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.7 %

  • Resolution

    50 MP Primary Camera,f/1.8, Wide Angle (77° field-of-view)(27 mm focal length, 1/2.88" sensor size, S5KJNS, ISO-CELL, 0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Mono Camera

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass 7i

  • Launch Date

    March 20, 2025

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.119 W/kg, Body: 0.892 W/kg

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5)

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

