OPPO F29 Pro price starts at ₹25,999 and goes upto ₹29,999. OPPO F29 Pro is available in 6 options. Market Status of OPPO F29 Pro is Released.
|₹25,999 21% OFF
|
Marble White
|Buy Now
|₹25,999 21% OFF
|
Granite Black
|Buy Now
|₹27,999 20% OFF
|
Marble White
|Buy Now
|₹27,999 20% OFF
|
Granite Black
|Buy Now
|₹29,999 9% OFF
|
Marble White
|Buy Now
|₹29,999 19% OFF
|
Granite Black
|Buy Now
Optimized for efficiency, the Dimensity 7300 ensures smooth multitasking, exceptional gaming performance, and effective thermal management.
Capture stunning photos with impressive detail and vibrant colors, even in low light. The 16MP front camera is perfect for high-quality selfies and video calls.
8GB RAM facilitates seamless app switching and multitasking, while 128GB storage allows for ample space for photos, videos, and apps.
Enjoy vibrant colors and stunning clarity on a bezel-less AMOLED display, offering smooth visuals and excellent outdoor visibility.
Experience all-day battery life with rapid charging capabilities, reaching 45% charge in just 20 minutes.
The OPPO F29 Pro is perfect for tech-savvy users, mobile photographers, and gamers seeking high performance and reliability in a smartphone.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.