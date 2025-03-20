Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
OPPOF29Pro_FrontCamera_16MP
OPPOF29Pro_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40795/heroimage/167952-v5-oppo-f29-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOF29Pro_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40795/heroimage/167952-v5-oppo-f29-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOF29Pro_3
Release date : 20 March 2025

OPPO F29 Pro

OPPO F29 Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F29 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F29 Pro now with free delivery.

OPPO F29 Pro Price in India and other variants

OPPO F29 Pro price starts at ₹25,999 and goes upto ₹29,999. OPPO F29 Pro is available in 6 options. Market Status of OPPO F29 Pro is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹25,999 21% OFF Marble White
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,999 21% OFF Granite Black
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹27,999 20% OFF Marble White
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹27,999 20% OFF Granite Black
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹29,999 9% OFF Marble White
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹29,999 19% OFF Granite Black
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

OPPO F29 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (6nm)

Optimized for efficiency, the Dimensity 7300 ensures smooth multitasking, exceptional gaming performance, and effective thermal management.

camera
Camera
50MP + 2MP Rear, 16MP Front

Capture stunning photos with impressive detail and vibrant colors, even in low light. The 16MP front camera is perfect for high-quality selfies and video calls.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB + UFS 3.1 128GB

8GB RAM facilitates seamless app switching and multitasking, while 128GB storage allows for ample space for photos, videos, and apps.

display
Display
6.7 inches AMOLED, 120Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and stunning clarity on a bezel-less AMOLED display, offering smooth visuals and excellent outdoor visibility.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 80W Super VOOC Charging

Experience all-day battery life with rapid charging capabilities, reaching 45% charge in just 20 minutes.

summary
Ideal For

The OPPO F29 Pro is perfect for tech-savvy users, mobile photographers, and gamers seeking high performance and reliability in a smartphone.

Oppo F29 Pro Latest Update

Oppo F29 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 80W Super VOOC Charging, 45% in 20 minutes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 480 fps 1280x720 @ 960 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Water resistant, IP66, IP68, IP69, (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter)

  • Weight

    180 grams

  • Width

    74.9 mm

  • Thickness

    7.6 mm

  • Height

    161.5 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.5 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Launch Date

    March 20, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.005 W/kg, Body: 0.770 W/kg

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC2

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Related Products

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
₹24,990
Check Details
Oppo F29 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Check Details
Oppo F29 Pro VS Oppo K13 Turbo
13% OFF

Realme 15 5G
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:₹29,999
Buy Now
Oppo F29 Pro VS Realme 15 5g

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G
₹26,998
Buy Now
Oppo F29 Pro VS Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g
7% OFF

Vivo Y400 Pro
Discounted price:₹24,999 Original price:₹26,999
Buy Now
Oppo F29 Pro VS Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo X200 Ultra
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size
₹26,999
Check Details
Oppo F29 Pro VS Vivo X200 Ultra
Latest Mobile Phones

Other Oppo F29 Models

24% OFF

OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹21,999 Original price:₹28,999
Buy Now
Oppo F29 Pro VS Oppo F29
Oppo Phones

Related Mobile News

Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details
21 Mar 2025

Oppo K13 5G launched with 7000mAh battery in India: Check out specs, price, features, and more
23 Apr 2025

Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series launch date announced- Know what to expect
25 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Oppo Mobile   /   OPPO F29 Pro

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Oppo F29 Pro
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender