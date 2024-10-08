 Oppo Find X8 5G - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
OppoFindX85G_Display_6.78inches
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 08 Oct 2024

Oppo Find X8 5G

Oppo Find X8 5G is a Android v15 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Mediatek Dimensity 9400 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹19,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Oppo Find X8 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Oppo Find X8 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 19,999 . This is the Oppo Find X8 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. The status of Oppo Find X8 5G is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Oppo Find X8 5g Latest Update

Oppo Find X8 5g Full Specifications

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Processor

    Mediatek Dimensity 9400

  • Display

    6.78 inches

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 100W Fast Charging

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    450 ppi

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.1 %

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1264 x 2780 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes,

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    91.1 %

  • Camera Features

    Hasselblad Color Calibration, HDR, Panorama

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.4 (Wide Angle)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS 15

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    Oppo

  • Launch Date

    October 08, 2024 (Expected)

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Hasselblad Color Calibration, HDR, Panorama

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 30 fps UHD, 1080p @ 30 fps FHD

  • Resolution

    50 MP (Telephoto) 50 MP f/2 (Ultra Wide) 50 MP with autofocu

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

  • GPS

    Yes with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS

  • USB Connectivity

    USB v2.0, USB on-the-go ,USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Chipset

    Mediatek Dimensity 9400

  • CPU

    Octa Core Processor

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Color Spectrum

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

