The price for the Oppo Find X9 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 55,999 . This is the Oppo Find X9 5G base model with 256GB of internal storage. Market Status of Oppo Find X9 5G is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
Vivo X200 FE
12% OFF
Discounted price:₹65,999
Buy Now
Oppo Find X9 5g VS Vivo X200 Fe
OPPO Reno 14 Pro
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹49,998
Buy Now
Oppo Find X9 5g VS Oppo Reno 14 Pro
OnePlus 13s
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹54,998
Buy Now
Oppo Find X9 5g VS Oneplus 13s
Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹53,499
Buy Now
Oppo Find X9 5g VS Apple iPhone 16e iphone Se 4
Oppo Find X8 5G
₹59,999
Check Details
Oppo Find X9 5g VS Oppo Find X8 5g
Realme GT 7 Pro
27% OFF
Discounted price:₹50,999
Buy Now
Oppo Find X9 5g VS Realme Gt 7 Pro
With the Find X9 5G, Oppo will target users seeking flagship-grade performance and design in a streamlined package. Its 6.67 inch AMOLED screen will offer colourful, immersive visuals at a fast 120Hz refresh rate, all encased in a sleek, water and dust-resistant chassis. A MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset and 12GB of RAM will enable fast, smooth performance across tasks, games, and demanding apps. The phone’s 256GB internal storage will provide generous room for content.
On the back, a triple camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor, accompanied by ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, will ensure versatile, high-quality photography, supported by features like OIS for clearer shots. The 32MP front camera will ensure every selfie shines. Power comes from a substantial 6,000mAh battery with rapid 100W charging that gets users back in action quickly.
Additional touches like stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, advanced face unlock, and top-tier connectivity options will round out the experience. Running the latest ColourOS on Android 15, the Find X9 5G will offer a fluid, tailored interface. Altogether, the Oppo Find X9 5G will be built for users who want an advanced, reliable, and stylish companion for daily life and entertainment.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.