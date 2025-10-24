Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
OppoFindX95G_FrontCamera_32MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 24 October 2025

Oppo Find X9 5G

Oppo Find X9 5G is a Android 15 phone, speculated price is Rs 55,999 in India with 50MP + 50MP + 13MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9300, octa-core Processor and 12GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹55,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Oppo Find X9 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Oppo Find X9 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 55,999 . This is the Oppo Find X9 5G base model with 256GB of internal storage. Market Status of Oppo Find X9 5G is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Oppo Find X9 5G Expected Key Specs

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 9300, octa-core

RAM

12GB

Rear Camera

50MP + 50MP + 13MP

Internal Memory

256GB

Oppo Find X9 5g Summary

With the Find X9 5G, Oppo will target users seeking flagship-grade performance and design in a streamlined package. Its 6.67 inch AMOLED screen will offer colourful, immersive visuals at a fast 120Hz refresh rate, all encased in a sleek, water and dust-resistant chassis. A MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset and 12GB of RAM will enable fast, smooth performance across tasks, games, and demanding apps. The phone’s 256GB internal storage will provide generous room for content.

On the back, a triple camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor, accompanied by ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, will ensure versatile, high-quality photography, supported by features like OIS for clearer shots. The 32MP front camera will ensure every selfie shines. Power comes from a substantial 6,000mAh battery with rapid 100W charging that gets users back in action quickly.

Additional touches like stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, advanced face unlock, and top-tier connectivity options will round out the experience. Running the latest ColourOS on Android 15, the Find X9 5G will offer a fluid, tailored interface. Altogether, the Oppo Find X9 5G will be built for users who want an advanced, reliable, and stylish companion for daily life and entertainment.

 

Oppo Find X9 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    100W wired fast charging

  • Video Recording

    4K video

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 50MP + 13MP

  • Front Camera

    32MP

  • Water Resistance

    IP68

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.67-inch

  • Resolution

    1256 × 2760 pixels

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10+

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass 5

  • Brand

    Oppo

  • Model

    Find X9 5G

  • Custom UI

    ColourOS 15

  • Launch Date

    October 24, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Network Support

    5G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 9300, octa-core

  • RAM

    12GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Internal Memory

    256GB

  • Expandable Memory

    non-expandable

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

Other Oppo Find X9 Expected Models

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G
₹89,999
Check Details
Oppo Find X9 5g VS Oppo Find X9 Pro 5g
Oppo Phones

Last updated date: 29 July 2025
