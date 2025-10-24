Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
32MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 24 October 2025

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G is a Android 15 phone, speculated price is Rs 89,999 in India with 50MP + 50MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9500, octa-core Processor and 12GB/16GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹89,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 89,999 . This is the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G base model with 56GB/512GB of internal storage. Market Status of Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G Expected Key Specs

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 9500, octa-core

RAM

12GB/16GB

Rear Camera

50MP + 50MP + 50MP + 8MP

Internal Memory

56GB/512GB

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5g Summary

The Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G will represent the next evolution in flagship smartphones, blending sleek design with modern technology. Its expansive 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display will deliver vibrant, ultra-smooth visuals, making movies and games more immersive than ever. Durability is ensured by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a robust IP69-certified build, giving users confidence against accidental drops, water, or dust.

Inside, the powerful Dimensity 9500 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM will provide seamless performance for multitasking, gaming, and creative work. Storage choices will reach up to 512GB, letting users save more apps, photos, and 8K videos without compromise.

Photography enthusiasts will enjoy a versatile quad-camera system led by a 50MP main lens with OIS, joined by a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope for dramatic tele shots. The 32MP front camera is set to deliver detailed selfies and smooth video calls. With robust imaging abilities, effortless 8K recording, and advanced night and AI-enhanced modes, creative capture will feel limitless.

A standout 7,500mAh battery will offer extended endurance, supported by ultra-fast 120W wired and 50W wireless charging to keep downtime minimal. The device will integrate the latest ColourOS over Android 15 for fluid, customisable user experiences, while features like top-tier biometrics, stereo speakers, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and NFC will ensure connectivity and convenience. The Find X9 Pro 5G will set a new standard in premium mobile excellence, engineered for those who expect the best from their smartphones.

 

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7500 mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    50W wireless Charging

  • Quick Charging

    50W wireless fast charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 50MP + 50MP + 8MP

  • Front Camera

    32MP

  • Video Recording

    8K video

  • Water Resistance

    IP69

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Screen Size

    6.78-inch

  • Display Type

    LTPO AMOLED

  • Resolution

    440 × 3200 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10+

  • Brand

    Oppo

  • Custom UI

    ColourOS 15

  • Launch Date

    October 24, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Model

    Find X9 Pro 5G

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Network Support

    5G

  • Bluetooth

    5.5

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 9500, octa-core

  • RAM

    12GB/16GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Internal Memory

    56GB/512GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Expandable Memory

    non-expandable

Last updated date: 29 July 2025
