 Oppo K10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO K10

    OPPO K10 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO K10 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO K10 now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    128 GB
    6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    OPPO K10 Price in India

    OPPO K10 price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of OPPO K10 is Rs.13,980 on amazon.in.

    Oppo K10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W
    • 5000 mAh
    • 01h 02m 24s
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor RS
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes
    Design
    • 164.4 mm
    • Black Carbon, Blue Flame
    • 8.4 mm
    • 189 grams
    • 75.7 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • 84.25 %
    • 401 ppi
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 480 nits
    • 90 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • 90.8 %
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    General
    • March 29, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • K10
    • Android v11
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.16 W/kg, Body: 0.85 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 nm
    • 36.0 s
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • Adreno 610
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    • Up to 108 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oppo K10