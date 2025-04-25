Oppo K13 price starts at ₹17,365 and goes upto ₹19,995. Oppo K13 is available in 2 options. Market Status of Oppo K13 is Released.
Prism Black
Experience seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and optimized efficiency with advanced thermal control for extended use.
Capture stunning photos and videos with vibrant colors and sharp details, ideal for social media and low-light conditions.
Enjoy rapid app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick file access for gaming and daily tasks without delays.
Experience vivid colors, deep contrasts, and a smooth browsing experience with bright outdoor usability and curved design.
Benefit from all-day battery life and rapid recharge capability, achieving 62% charge in just 30 minutes.
Perfect for gamers, creators, and heavy users seeking performance, rich visuals, and long-lasting battery life.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.