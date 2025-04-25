Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
OppoK13_FrontCamera_16MP
Release date : 25 April 2025

Oppo K13

Oppo K13 is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 17,365 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen4 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Oppo K13 from HT Tech. Buy Oppo K13 now with free delivery.

Oppo K13 Price in India and other variants

Oppo K13 price starts at ₹17,365 and goes upto ₹19,995. Oppo K13 is available in 2 options. Market Status of Oppo K13 is Released.

₹17,365 Prism Black
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,995 Prism Black
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Oppo K13 Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen4 (4 Nm)

Experience seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and optimized efficiency with advanced thermal control for extended use.

camera
Camera
50 MP + 2 MP Rear, 16 MP Front

Capture stunning photos and videos with vibrant colors and sharp details, ideal for social media and low-light conditions.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8 GB + UFS 3.1 128 GB/256 GB

Enjoy rapid app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick file access for gaming and daily tasks without delays.

display
Display
6.67 inches AMOLED, 120 Hz

Experience vivid colors, deep contrasts, and a smooth browsing experience with bright outdoor usability and curved design.

battery
Battery
7000 mAh with 80W Super VOOC Charging

Benefit from all-day battery life and rapid recharge capability, achieving 62% charge in just 30 minutes.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, creators, and heavy users seeking performance, rich visuals, and long-lasting battery life.

Oppo K13 Latest Update

Oppo K13: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    Yes, USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 80W Super VOOC Charging, 62% in 30 minutes

  • Type

    Silicon Carbon

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps, 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Weight

    208 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof Click to ViewClick to View

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Height

    163.21 mm

  • Width

    76.13 mm

  • Dimensions

    163.21 x 76.13 x 8.45

  • Thickness

    8.45 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    92.2 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.9

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Brightness

    1200

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Model

    K13

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.191 W/kg, Body: 0.636 W/kg

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    Oppo

  • Launch Date

    April 25, 2025

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3, TDD N40: 4G bands TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3)

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3, TDD N40: 4G bands TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 Nm

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen4

  • Graphics

    Adreno 810

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, In Display

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
