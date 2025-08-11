The price for the OPPO K13 Turbo in India is Rs. 27,999 . This is the OPPO K13 Turbo base model with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: First Purple, Knight White and Midnight Maverick. Market Status of OPPO K13 Turbo is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Realme 15 5G
|
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Realme 15 5g
|
|
OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G
|
₹26,998
Buy Now
|
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g
|
|
OnePlus Nord 5
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹31,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Oneplus Nord 5
|
|
Samsung Galaxy F56
|
₹27,999
Check Details
|
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Samsung Galaxy F56
|
|
Realme 14 Pro Plus
|
₹27,999
Check Details
|
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Realme 14 Pro Plus
|
|
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus
|
23% OFF
Discounted price:₹28,499 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus
The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is built for speed, endurance, and modern mobile experiences. It features a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a sharp resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making every scroll, swipe, and animation fluid. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, it handles demanding tasks, heavy multitasking, and immersive gaming without breaking a sweat.
The phone comes with a built in centrifugal cooling fan that actively regulates internal heat, ensuring consistent performance during long gaming sessions. Running on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, it offers a clean, responsive interface with enhanced personalisation options. The 7000mAh battery delivers exceptional battery life, easily lasting more than a day, while 80W fast charging dramatically shortens downtime.
Its 5G connectivity ensures lightning-fast downloads and low-latency streaming, while Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 enhance wireless connectivity. The triple-lens camera setup captures sharp photos and smooth videos, making it versatile for content creation. Sleek in design and available in multiple colorways, the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G stands out in the mid-range segment as a blend of power and style. It appeals to users who want a long lasting device with flagship-like features but at a competitive price point.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.