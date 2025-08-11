Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
OPPOK13Turbo_FrontCamera_16MP
OPPOK13Turbo_RAM_8GB/12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/oppo-k13-turbo/heroimage/oppo-k13-turbo.jpg_OPPOK13Turbo_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/oppo-k13-turbo/heroimage/oppo-k13-turbo.jpg_OPPOK13Turbo_3
Release date : 11 August 2025

OPPO K13 Turbo

OPPO K13 Turbo is a Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (octa-core, 4nm) Processor and 8GB/12GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO K13 Turbo from HT Tech. Buy OPPO K13 Turbo now with free delivery.
First Purple Knight White Midnight Maverick
Price : ₹27,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

OPPO K13 Turbo Price in India and other variants

The price for the OPPO K13 Turbo in India is Rs. 27,999 . This is the OPPO K13 Turbo base model with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: First Purple, Knight White and Midnight Maverick. Market Status of OPPO K13 Turbo is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Realme 15 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:₹29,999
Buy Now
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Realme 15 5g

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green
₹26,998
Buy Now
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g

OnePlus Nord 5
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Blue, White, Gray
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹31,999 Original price:₹34,999
Buy Now
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Oneplus Nord 5

Samsung Galaxy F56
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128 GB ROM/256 GB ROM
  • Green, Violet
₹27,999
Check Details
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Samsung Galaxy F56

Realme 14 Pro Plus
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Pearl White, Bikaner Purple, Suede Grey
₹27,999
Check Details
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Realme 14 Pro Plus

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Titan Black, Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple
23% OFF
Discounted price:₹28,499 Original price:₹36,999
Buy Now
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare
OPPO K13 Turbo Key Specs

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 8450

RAM

8GB/12GB

Rear Camera

50MP + 2MP

Internal Memory

128GB/256GB

Oppo K13 Turbo Summary

The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is built for speed, endurance, and modern mobile experiences. It features a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a sharp resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making every scroll, swipe, and animation fluid. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, it handles demanding tasks, heavy multitasking, and immersive gaming without breaking a sweat. 

The phone comes with a built in centrifugal cooling fan that actively regulates internal heat, ensuring consistent performance during long gaming sessions. Running on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, it offers a clean, responsive interface with enhanced personalisation options. The 7000mAh battery delivers exceptional battery life, easily lasting more than a day, while 80W fast charging dramatically shortens downtime.

Its 5G connectivity ensures lightning-fast downloads and low-latency streaming, while Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 enhance wireless connectivity. The triple-lens camera setup captures sharp photos and smooth videos, making it versatile for content creation. Sleek in design and available in multiple colorways, the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G stands out in the mid-range segment as a blend of power and style. It appeals to users who want a long lasting device with flagship-like features but at a competitive price point.

 

Oppo K13 Turbo: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    80W Fast Charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Type

    non-removable

  • Flash

    LED flash

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 2MP

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 60fps video

  • Front Camera

    16MP

  • Colours

    First Purple, Knight White, Midnight Maverick

  • Water Resistance

    IP68/IP69 water & dust resistance

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Proof

  • Build Material

    Composite glass fiber back

  • Width

    77.22mm

  • Height

    8.31 mm

  • Dimensions

    162.78 x 77.22 x 8.31 mm

  • Thickness

    8.31 mm

  • Pixel Density

    453ppi

  • Resolution

    1280x2800 px

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.8-inch

  • Brightness

    1600 nits

  • Brand

    Oppo

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Launch Date

    August 11, 2025

  • Model

    K13 Turbo

  • Custom UI

    ColourOS 15

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Dual Nano-SIM

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Network Support

    5G

  • GPS

    Yes

  • RAM

    8GB/12GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (octa-core, 4nm)

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Other Sensors

    accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light, magnetometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    128GB/256GB

Other Oppo K13 Turbo Models

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
₹39,999
Check Details
Oppo K13 Turbo VS Oppo K13 Turbo Pro
Oppo Phones

Related Mobile News

Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?
28 Mar 2025

Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series launch date announced- Know what to expect
25 Mar 2025

Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details
21 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,450 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details

Vivo T4R 5G

  • 8GB / 12GB RAM
  • 128GB / 256GB Storage
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 13 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Oppo Mobile   /   OPPO K13 Turbo

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Oppo K13 Turbo
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender