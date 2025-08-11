Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 11 August 2025

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro is a Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor and 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO K13 Turbo Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO K13 Turbo Pro now with free delivery.
Silver Knight Purple Phantom Midnight Maverick
Price : ₹39,999

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro Price in India and other variants

The price for the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro in India is Rs. 39,999 . This is the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro base model with 256GB/512GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver Knight, Purple Phantom and Midnight Maverick. Market Status of OPPO K13 Turbo Pro is Released. ...Read More

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM

8GB/12GB/16GB

Rear Camera

50MP + 2MP

Internal Memory

256GB/512GB

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Summary

The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G elevates the K-series with even more power, higher efficiency, and enhanced features. It boasts the same immersive 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate as the standard model, delivering smooth visuals ideal for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.

At its core, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor delivers flagship-class performance, excelling in AI processing and power efficiency. An integrated centrifugal cooling fan actively manages heat, ensuring stable performance during long gaming sessions or intensive video editing.

Running on ColorOS 15 over Android 15, the device offers refined customisation, fluid animations, and robust privacy options. The 7000mAh battery ensures long usage hours, while 80W fast charging gets it back to full power in record time. The Pro variant’s advanced camera system delivers improved low-light performance, enhanced stabilisation, and high resolution photography, appealing to mobile creators.

Connectivity is top-tier, with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C. Premium materials and refined finishes give the Turbo Pro a more sophisticated feel, catering to power users who demand both style and substance. Positioned above the standard Turbo, the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G is a high performance, future ready flagship level device in the K-series lineup.

 

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    No

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

  • Video Recording

    4K video recording at 30/60 fps

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 2MP

  • Front Camera

    16MP

  • Flash

    LED Flash

  • Water Resistance

    IP68 and IP69 certified (dust tight, water resistant up to 2m immersion for 30 minutes and high-pressure water jets)

  • Build Material

    Composite glass fiber back with reinforced frame

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Proof

  • Weight

    208 gram

  • Colours

    Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, Midnight Maverick

  • Width

    77.2 mm

  • Height

    162.8 mm

  • Thickness

    7.3 mm

  • Dimensions

    162.8 x 77.2 x 7.3 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.8-inch

  • Screen Protection

    Glonass, Galileo, BDS, QZSS

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1280 x 2800 pixels

  • Brightness

    1600 nits

  • Display Type

    AMOLED FHD+

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Custom UI

    ColourOS 15

  • Launch Date

    August 11, 2025

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • Model

    K13 Turbo Pro

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM

  • GPS

    with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • RAM

    8GB/12GB/16GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass, light sensor

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Internal Memory

    256GB/512GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Expandable Memory

    no expandable

Last updated date: 13 August 2025
    Oppo K13 Turbo Pro
