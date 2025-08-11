The price for the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro in India is Rs. 39,999 . This is the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro base model with 256GB/512GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver Knight, Purple Phantom and Midnight Maverick. Market Status of OPPO K13 Turbo Pro is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Vivo V60 5G
|
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro VS Vivo V60 5g
|
|
Realme 15 Pro 5G
|
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹33,997 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro VS Realme 15 Pro 5g
|
|
Oppo Reno 14 5G
|
6% OFF
Discounted price:₹37,499 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro VS Oppo Reno 14 5g
|
|
Realme GT7
|
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹39,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro VS Realme Gt7
|
|
Vivo V50 Elite Edition
|
₹39,999
Check Details
|
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro VS Vivo V50 Elite Edition
|
|
Vivo V40 Pro
|
28% OFF
Discounted price:₹39,799 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro VS Vivo V40 Pro
The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G elevates the K-series with even more power, higher efficiency, and enhanced features. It boasts the same immersive 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate as the standard model, delivering smooth visuals ideal for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.
At its core, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor delivers flagship-class performance, excelling in AI processing and power efficiency. An integrated centrifugal cooling fan actively manages heat, ensuring stable performance during long gaming sessions or intensive video editing.
Running on ColorOS 15 over Android 15, the device offers refined customisation, fluid animations, and robust privacy options. The 7000mAh battery ensures long usage hours, while 80W fast charging gets it back to full power in record time. The Pro variant’s advanced camera system delivers improved low-light performance, enhanced stabilisation, and high resolution photography, appealing to mobile creators.
Connectivity is top-tier, with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C. Premium materials and refined finishes give the Turbo Pro a more sophisticated feel, catering to power users who demand both style and substance. Positioned above the standard Turbo, the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G is a high performance, future ready flagship level device in the K-series lineup.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.