Release date : 23 June 2025

Oppo k13x

Oppo k13x is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 12,847 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Mediatek Dimensity 6300 Processor and 4 GB /6 GB / 8GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Oppo k13x from HT Tech. Buy Oppo k13x now with free delivery.
Midnight Violet Sunset Peach

Oppo k13x Price in India and other variants

The price for the Oppo k13x in India is Rs. 12,847 . This is the Oppo k13x base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. Market Status of Oppo k13x is Released. ...Read More

Oppo k13x Take Away

processor
Processor
Mediatek Dimensity 6300 (7nm)

Delivers seamless multitasking and smooth gaming experiences with efficient thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 2MP Rear, 8MP Front

Captures stunning photos with great detail, effective zoom, and vibrant videos. The front camera excels in social media selfies.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 4GB / 6GB / 8GB + UFS 2.2 128GB

Ensures fast app launching and smooth multitasking, perfect for gaming and managing large files.

display
Display
6.67 inches LCD, 120Hz

Offers vibrant visuals, smooth scrolling, and high brightness, ensuring usability even in bright outdoor settings.

battery
Battery
6000mAh with 45W Fast Charging

Provides extensive battery life with rapid charging capabilities for all-day usage.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, social media enthusiasts, and heavy users seeking power and performance in a stylish package.

Oppo K13x Summary

Oppo K13x introduces itself with a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, handling multitasking and app management without difficulty. Its 6.67 inch IPS LCD panel achieves a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and a maximum brightness of 600 nits, giving the screen consistent clarity for indoor and outdoor use. Storage options include 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2, and a microSD slot is present for those who need more space.On the imaging front, a 108MP primary sensor sits alongside a 2MP depth lens at the rear, while the 16MP front camera manages selfies and video calls. Video recording reaches 1080p at 30fps. Users have access to an array of AI-supported photo modes to streamline imaging tasks.Power requirements are met by a 5,000mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC charging, reaching 80% in roughly 30 minutes via USB-C. The build incorporates a 3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and dual SIM 5G support. Android 14 with ColourOS 14 covers the software side.

 

Oppo K13x: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3. 5 mm

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 45W Fast charging

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Video Recording

    1080p @ 60 fps FHD, 720p @ 30 fps HD

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Proof

  • Water Resistance

    1.18 m upto 1.05 min

  • Weight

    194 gram

  • Colours

    Midnight Violet, Sunset Peach

  • Height

    165.7 mm

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Dimensions

    76.2 x 165.7 x 7.9 mm

  • Width

    76.2 mm

  • Pixel Density

    264 PPI

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    720 x 1604 pixels

  • Brightness

    850 nits

  • Display Type

    LCD Screen

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    84.9%

  • Model

    K13x

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    Oppo

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS 15

  • Launch Date

    June 23, 2025

  • Network Support

    4G.5G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM (Hybrid Slot)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n40/n41/n77/n78

  • GPS

    Yes, with BeiDou: B1I; GPS: L1; GLONASS: G1; Galileo: E1; QZSS: L1

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, with wifi-hotspot

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n40/n41/n77/n78

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • RAM

    4 GB /6 GB / 8GB

  • Processor

    Mediatek Dimensity 6300

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, Side

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    up to 1TB

