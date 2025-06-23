The price for the Oppo k13x in India is Rs. 12,847 . This is the Oppo k13x base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. Market Status of Oppo k13x is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Redmi 15 5G
₹14,999
Oppo K13x VS Redmi 15 5g
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G
₹14,999
Oppo K13x VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Se 5g
Vivo T4 Lite
Oppo K13x VS Vivo T4 Lite
OPPO K12x
₹12,999
Oppo K13x VS Oppo K12x
Realme C65
₹11,949
Oppo K13x VS Realme C65
Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G
₹13,999
Oppo K13x VS Xiaomi Redmi 13 5g
Delivers seamless multitasking and smooth gaming experiences with efficient thermal control.
Captures stunning photos with great detail, effective zoom, and vibrant videos. The front camera excels in social media selfies.
Ensures fast app launching and smooth multitasking, perfect for gaming and managing large files.
Offers vibrant visuals, smooth scrolling, and high brightness, ensuring usability even in bright outdoor settings.
Provides extensive battery life with rapid charging capabilities for all-day usage.
Perfect for gamers, social media enthusiasts, and heavy users seeking power and performance in a stylish package.
Oppo K13x introduces itself with a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, handling multitasking and app management without difficulty. Its 6.67 inch IPS LCD panel achieves a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and a maximum brightness of 600 nits, giving the screen consistent clarity for indoor and outdoor use. Storage options include 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2, and a microSD slot is present for those who need more space.On the imaging front, a 108MP primary sensor sits alongside a 2MP depth lens at the rear, while the 16MP front camera manages selfies and video calls. Video recording reaches 1080p at 30fps. Users have access to an array of AI-supported photo modes to streamline imaging tasks.Power requirements are met by a 5,000mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC charging, reaching 80% in roughly 30 minutes via USB-C. The build incorporates a 3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and dual SIM 5G support. Android 14 with ColourOS 14 covers the software side.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.