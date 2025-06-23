Oppo k13x is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 12,847 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Mediatek Dimensity 6300 Processor and 4 GB /6 GB / 8GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Oppo k13x from HT Tech. Buy Oppo k13x now with free delivery.

Oppo k13x Price in India and other variants

The price for the Oppo k13x in India is Rs. 12,847 . This is the Oppo k13x base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. Market Status of Oppo k13x is Released.

