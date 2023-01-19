 Oppo K3 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO K3 128GB

    OPPO K3 128GB

    OPPO K3 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3765 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33943/heroimage/135098-v2-oppo-k3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33943/images/Design/135098-v2-oppo-k3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33943/images/Design/135098-v2-oppo-k3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33943/images/Design/135098-v2-oppo-k3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33943/images/Design/135098-v2-oppo-k3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Oppo K3 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    • 3765 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W
    • 01h 09m 24s
    • Yes
    • 3765 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Pop-Up
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.7
    Design
    • 161.2 mm
    • Aurora Blue, Jade Black
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.4 mm
    • 191 grams
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 84.47 %
    • Yes
    • 91.1 %
    • 19.5:9
    • AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 396 ppi
    General
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 23, 2019 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • K3 128GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 616
    • 10 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    • 22.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • No
    Oppo K3 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo K3 128Gb in India?

    Oppo K3 128Gb price in India at 29,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3765 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo K3 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo K3 128Gb?

    What is the Oppo K3 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo K3 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo K3 128gb