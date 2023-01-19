Oppo K3 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO K3 128GB OPPO K3 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3765 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO K3 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO K3 128GB now with free delivery.