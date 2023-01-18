Oppo K3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oppo K3 Summary

The Oppo K3 was launched in 2019. It comes with a Panoramic screen with intelligent rising camera, hidden fingerprint unlock feature, 3D sleek unified body, high performance processor and a huge battery, with the VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology. The smartphone weighs 191g and has a thickness of 9.4mm. Aurora Blue and Jade Black are the colour options it is available in. The Oppo K3 runs the ColorOS 6 operating system, which is based on Android 9.



Price



The Oppo K3 is priced at Rs 16,990 for its base model with 6+64GB configuration. The other variant with 8+128GB configuration is priced at Rs 19,990.



Storage



The Oppo K3 is available in two variants, having an internal storage of 64GB and 128GB. It has LPDDR4X RAM and works on UFS 2.1 flash storage.



Display



The Oppo K3 has a 6.5-inch touchscreen full-HD plus AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a screen to body ratio of 91%, with a pixel density of 396 ppi. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the smartphone's display.



Processor



The Oppo K3 is powered by a 10 nm 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor. It comes with a GPU Adreno 616 chipset.



Camera



The Oppo K3 has a dual-lens camera arrangement with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for imaging. The rear camera has an aperture of f/1.7. It's a 6P lens with a 1.22 micrometer pixel size. The gadget has a 16MP pop-up camera on the front with a 5P lens, an f/2.0 aperture, and a pixel size of 1.0 micrometre. AI Beautification, Bokeh, Stickers & Filters, HDR, Gesture Shot, 10x Digital Zoom, and more camera capabilities are included in the Oppo K3.



Battery



A 3765 mAh non-removable battery powers the Oppo K3 and it supports VOOC 3.0 (20W) fast charging.



Top rivals



Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, Vivo V15 and Samsung Galaxy A50 are amongst Oppo K3's top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, USB-OTG, GPS, and the typical array of sensors like light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and compass are all supported by the Oppo K3.



