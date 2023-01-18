 Oppo K3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO K3

    OPPO K3 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3765 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO K3 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO K3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33752/heroimage/134124-v5-oppo-k3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33752/images/Design/134124-v5-oppo-k3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33752/images/Design/134124-v5-oppo-k3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33752/images/Design/134124-v5-oppo-k3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33752/images/Design/134124-v5-oppo-k3-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    16 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    3765 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Oppo K3 Summary

    The Oppo K3 was launched in 2019. It comes with a Panoramic screen with intelligent rising camera, hidden fingerprint unlock feature, 3D sleek unified body, high performance processor and a huge battery, with the VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology. The smartphone weighs 191g and has a thickness of 9.4mm. Aurora Blue and Jade Black are the colour options it is available in. The Oppo K3 runs the ColorOS 6 operating system, which is based on Android 9.

    Price

    The Oppo K3 is priced at Rs 16,990 for its base model with 6+64GB configuration. The other variant with 8+128GB configuration is priced at Rs 19,990.

    Storage

    The Oppo K3 is available in two variants, having an internal storage of 64GB and 128GB. It has LPDDR4X RAM and works on UFS 2.1 flash storage.

    Display

    The Oppo K3 has a 6.5-inch touchscreen full-HD plus AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a screen to body ratio of 91%, with a pixel density of 396 ppi. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the smartphone's display.

    Processor

    The Oppo K3 is powered by a 10 nm 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor. It comes with a GPU Adreno 616 chipset.

    Camera

    The Oppo K3 has a dual-lens camera arrangement with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for imaging. The rear camera has an aperture of f/1.7. It's a 6P lens with a 1.22 micrometer pixel size. The gadget has a 16MP pop-up camera on the front with a 5P lens, an f/2.0 aperture, and a pixel size of 1.0 micrometre. AI Beautification, Bokeh, Stickers & Filters, HDR, Gesture Shot, 10x Digital Zoom, and more camera capabilities are included in the Oppo K3.

    Battery

    A 3765 mAh non-removable battery powers the Oppo K3 and it supports VOOC 3.0 (20W) fast charging.

    Top rivals

    Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, Vivo V15 and Samsung Galaxy A50 are amongst Oppo K3's top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, USB-OTG, GPS, and the typical array of sensors like light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and compass are all supported by the Oppo K3.

    Reference-

    https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphone-k3-india/specs/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/oppo-k3-review-india-price-2079344?_gl=1*1mtv52v*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw

    Oppo K3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3765 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W
    • 01h 09m 24s
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Pop-Up
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • F1.7
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 9.4 mm
    • 161.2 mm
    • 191 grams
    • 76 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Aurora Blue, Jade Black
    Display
    • 91.1 %
    • 19.5:9
    • AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 396 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 84.47 %
    • Yes
    General
    • K3
    • ColorOS
    • OPPO
    • Yes
    • July 23, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 616
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    • 22.0 s
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • No
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Oppo K3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo K3 in India?

    Oppo K3 price in India at 23,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3765 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo K3?

    How many colors are available in Oppo K3?

    What is the Oppo K3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo K3 Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo K3