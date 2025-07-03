The price for the Oppo Reno 14 5G in India is Rs. 37,998 . This is the Oppo Reno 14 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Oppo Reno 14 5G is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Vivo V60 5G
|
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo Reno 14 5g VS Vivo V60 5g
|
|
OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
|
₹39,999
Check Details
|
Oppo Reno 14 5g VS Oppo K13 Turbo Pro
|
|
Realme 15 Pro 5G
|
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹33,997 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo Reno 14 5g VS Realme 15 Pro 5g
|
|
vivo V50 Lite
|
₹37,990
Check Details
|
Oppo Reno 14 5g VS Vivo V50 Lite
|
|
Realme GT7
|
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹39,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo Reno 14 5g VS Realme Gt7
|
|
Vivo V50 Elite Edition
|
₹39,999
Check Details
|
Oppo Reno 14 5g VS Vivo V50 Elite Edition
Delivers smooth multitasking, gaming, and high efficiency while maintaining optimal thermal control.
Captures stunning photos in various conditions, with impressive zoom capabilities and 4K video recording for creators and social media enthusiasts.
Ensures lightning-fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick file access for gaming and productivity.
Features vibrant visuals, high refresh rate for fluid interactions, and excellent brightness for outdoor usability.
Provides robust battery life with rapid charging, ensuring minimal downtime during heavy use.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking performance, photography, and multimedia excellence.
The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G launched in India on July 3 and attracts attention for what it features. The phone comes with a 6.83 inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is built around the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, with micro-SD support via USB-OTG.
On the back, it features a triple-camera setup: a 50 MP wide lens with optical image stabilisation, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto lens offering 3.5× optical zoom. The front camera is 50 MP, aimed at delivering clear selfies and video calls.
Power comes from a 6,200 mAh battery with support for 80 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. It runs on ColourOS 15 based on Android 15 and includes features like AI-Flash Photography, AI LivePhoto, and HDR video capture up to 4K at 60 fps.
Overall, the Reno 14 Pro 5G is positioned as a strong choice in India’s mid-premium segment, combining fast charging, solid cameras, and capable hardware.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.