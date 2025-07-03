Oppo Reno 14 5g

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G launched in India on July 3 and attracts attention for what it features. The phone comes with a 6.83 inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is built around the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, with micro-SD support via USB-OTG.

On the back, it features a triple-camera setup: a 50 MP wide lens with optical image stabilisation, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto lens offering 3.5× optical zoom. The front camera is 50 MP, aimed at delivering clear selfies and video calls.

Power comes from a 6,200 mAh battery with support for 80 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. It runs on ColourOS 15 based on Android 15 and includes features like AI-Flash Photography, AI LivePhoto, and HDR video capture up to 4K at 60 fps.

Overall, the Reno 14 Pro 5G is positioned as a strong choice in India’s mid-premium segment, combining fast charging, solid cameras, and capable hardware.