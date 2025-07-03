Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 03 July 2025

Oppo Reno 14 5G

Oppo Reno 14 5G is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 37,998 in India with 50MP main (wide, OIS, f/1.8) 50MP telephoto (f/2.8) 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Oppo Reno 14 5G from HT Tech. Buy Oppo Reno 14 5G now with free delivery.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Price in India and other variants

The price for the Oppo Reno 14 5G in India is Rs. 37,998 . This is the Oppo Reno 14 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Oppo Reno 14 5G is Released. ...Read More

Oppo Reno 14 5G Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8350 (5nm)

Delivers smooth multitasking, gaming, and high efficiency while maintaining optimal thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear, 50MP Front

Captures stunning photos in various conditions, with impressive zoom capabilities and 4K video recording for creators and social media enthusiasts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 12 GB + UFS 3.1 256 GB

Ensures lightning-fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick file access for gaming and productivity.

display
Display
6.59 inches AMOLED, 120 Hz

Features vibrant visuals, high refresh rate for fluid interactions, and excellent brightness for outdoor usability.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 80W Fast Charging

Provides robust battery life with rapid charging, ensuring minimal downtime during heavy use.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking performance, photography, and multimedia excellence.

Oppo Reno 14 5g Summary

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G launched in India on July 3 and attracts attention for what it features. The phone comes with a 6.83 inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is built around the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, with micro-SD support via USB-OTG.

 

On the back, it features a triple-camera setup: a 50 MP wide lens with optical image stabilisation, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto lens offering 3.5× optical zoom. The front camera is 50 MP, aimed at delivering clear selfies and video calls.

 

Power comes from a 6,200 mAh battery with support for 80 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. It runs on ColourOS 15 based on Android 15 and includes features like AI-Flash Photography, AI LivePhoto, and HDR video capture up to 4K at 60 fps.

 

Overall, the Reno 14 Pro 5G is positioned as a strong choice in India’s mid-premium segment, combining fast charging, solid cameras, and capable hardware.

 

Oppo Reno 14 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    No

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    USB-C v2.0

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 80W Fast Charging

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Front Camera

    50MP (wide, f/2.0)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    4K and 1080p recording

  • Rear Camera

    50MP main (wide, OIS, f/1.8) 50MP telephoto (f/2.8) 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Resolution

    1256 x 2760 pixels (FHD+)

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10+

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.8%

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Crystal Shield Glass

  • Pixel Density

    460 PPI

  • Screen Size

    6.59 inches

  • Brightness

    1200 nits

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    July 3, 2025

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS 15

  • Model

    Reno 14

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • GPS

    Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • SIM 1

    NR: n1//n5/n8/n28A/n41/n77/n78

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7 (802.11ax)

  • SIM 2

    NR: n1//n5/n8/n28A/n41/n77/n78

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 8350

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
