The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is launching in India with a focus on delivering a premium smartphone experience. It comes with a large 6.83 inch AMOLED display that offers sharp visuals, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and strong Crystal Shield Glass protection.

The phone runs on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and includes 12GB RAM, which can be expanded further with virtual RAM for better multitasking. You get 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, giving you plenty of space for apps and media. The Reno 14 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup, with three 50MP cameras for wide, telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, and ultra-wide shots.

The front camera is also 50MP, making it great for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. The phone has a large 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging support. It is water and dust resistant with an IP68/IP69 rating.

Other features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and stereo speakers. It runs on Android 15 with ColourOS 15 and is available in black, white, and purple colours.