The price for the OPPO Reno 14 Pro in India is Rs. 49,998 . This is the OPPO Reno 14 Pro base model with 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: black, white and and purple colours. Market Status of OPPO Reno 14 Pro is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
|
₹39,999
Check Details
|
Oppo Reno 14 Pro VS Oppo K13 Turbo Pro
|
|
OnePlus 13s
|
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹54,998 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo Reno 14 Pro VS Oneplus 13s
|
|
Realme GT7
|
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹39,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Oppo Reno 14 Pro VS Realme Gt7
|
|
OnePlus 13T
|
₹49,999
Check Details
|
Oppo Reno 14 Pro VS Oneplus 13t
|
|
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition
|
₹49,999
Check Details
|
Oppo Reno 14 Pro VS Oneplus 12r Genshin Impact Edition
|
|
Google Pixel 9A
|
₹49,990
Check Details
|
Oppo Reno 14 Pro VS Google Pixel 9a
Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming with enhanced thermal control and efficiency.
Capture stunning photos with 3.5x optical zoom and brilliant low-light performance. Perfect for 4K video and social media storytelling.
Enjoy rapid app launches and fluid multitasking with ample storage capacity for all your files and games.
Experience vibrant visuals with a high pixel density and excellent outdoor visibility, making every interaction smooth and immersive.
Stay powered throughout the day with fast charging capabilities, ensuring you're back in action quickly.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users looking for premium performance and stunning photography.
The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is launching in India with a focus on delivering a premium smartphone experience. It comes with a large 6.83 inch AMOLED display that offers sharp visuals, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and strong Crystal Shield Glass protection.
The phone runs on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and includes 12GB RAM, which can be expanded further with virtual RAM for better multitasking. You get 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, giving you plenty of space for apps and media. The Reno 14 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup, with three 50MP cameras for wide, telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, and ultra-wide shots.
The front camera is also 50MP, making it great for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. The phone has a large 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging support. It is water and dust resistant with an IP68/IP69 rating.
Other features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and stereo speakers. It runs on Android 15 with ColourOS 15 and is available in black, white, and purple colours.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.