Front Camera 50MP (wide, f/2.0)
RAM 12GB
https://htcms-prod-images.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/ht/tech/htmobile4/P0/oppo.jpg_OPPOReno14Pro_2
https://htcms-prod-images.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/ht/tech/htmobile4/P0/oppo.jpg_OPPOReno14Pro_3
Release date: 03 July 2025

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 49,998 in India with Triple setup 50MP main (wide, f/1.8, OIS, PDAF) 50MP telephoto (f/2.8, 3.5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF) 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.0, 116°, AF) Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8450 Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno 14 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno 14 Pro now with free delivery.
Black White And Purple Colours

OPPO Reno 14 Pro Price in India and other variants

The price for the OPPO Reno 14 Pro in India is Rs. 49,998 . This is the OPPO Reno 14 Pro base model with 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: black, white and and purple colours. Market Status of OPPO Reno 14 Pro is Released. ...Read More

OPPO Reno 14 Pro Take Away

Processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (4 nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming with enhanced thermal control and efficiency.

Camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear, 50MP Front

Capture stunning photos with 3.5x optical zoom and brilliant low-light performance. Perfect for 4K video and social media storytelling.

Memory & Storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12 GB + UFS 3.1 256 GB / 512 GB

Enjoy rapid app launches and fluid multitasking with ample storage capacity for all your files and games.

Display
Display
6.83 inches AMOLED, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant visuals with a high pixel density and excellent outdoor visibility, making every interaction smooth and immersive.

Battery
Battery
6200 mAh with 80W Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with fast charging capabilities, ensuring you're back in action quickly.

Ideal For
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users looking for premium performance and stunning photography.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro Summary

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is launching in India with a focus on delivering a premium smartphone experience. It comes with a large 6.83 inch AMOLED display that offers sharp visuals, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and strong Crystal Shield Glass protection.

 

The phone runs on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and includes 12GB RAM, which can be expanded further with virtual RAM for better multitasking. You get 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, giving you plenty of space for apps and media. The Reno 14 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup, with three 50MP cameras for wide, telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, and ultra-wide shots.

 

The front camera is also 50MP, making it great for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. The phone has a large 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging support. It is water and dust resistant with an IP68/IP69 rating.

 

Other features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and stereo speakers. It runs on Android 15 with ColourOS 15 and is available in black, white, and purple colours.

 

Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Dual stereo speakers

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6200 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 80W fast charging

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes, 50W Wireless Charging

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps

  • Front Camera

    50MP (wide, f/2.0)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Rear Camera

    Triple setup 50MP main (wide, f/1.8, OIS, PDAF) 50MP telephoto (f/2.8, 3.5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF) 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.0, 116°, AF)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    Yes

  • Colours

    black, white, and purple colours

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Water resistant, IP66, IP68, IP69, (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meter)

  • Weight

    201 grams

  • Width

    77 mm

  • Height

    163.4 mm

  • Dimensions

    163.4 x 77 x 7.5 mm

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Pixel Density

    450 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.83 inches (17.35 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1272x2800 pixels

  • Brightness

    1200 nits

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.1%

  • Screen Protection

    Crystal Shield Glass

  • Custom UI

    ColourOS 15

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    Oppo

  • Launch Date

    July 3, 2025

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • SIM 1

    5G bands, 4G bands Expand

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G bands, 4G bands Expand

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • GPS

    YesA-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 8450

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB / 512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
