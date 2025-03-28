The OPPO Reno 15 5G will arrive as a compelling flagship contender in late 2025, combining advanced display technology, powerful photography, and robust battery life. It will feature a compact 6.3 inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and tough Crystal Shield Glass, delivering silky smooth and vibrant visuals, ideal for both gaming and streaming.

The Reno 15 5G will pack an octa-core processor promising reliable and responsive performance across daily tasks and demanding applications. Its camera prowess will be led by a staggering 200 megapixel main sensor supported by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra wide shooter, enabling versatile shooting modes and professional grade photos and videos with optical image stabilisation.

The device will also cater to selfie enthusiasts with a 50MP front camera capable of sharp, clear images and 4K video recording. Powering all these features will be a hefty 6600mAh battery supported by blazing 100W fast charging and reverse charging capabilities for quick power boosts.

With an IP69 rating, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a sleek build featuring in-display fingerprint recognition, the OPPO Reno 15 5G will set new standards in the premium smartphone category. Its blend of performance, photography, and durability will appeal to tech savvy users seeking a capable and advanced device.