OppoReno155G_FrontCamera_50MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 11 July 2026

Oppo Reno 15 5G

Oppo Reno 15 5G is a Android 16 phone, speculated price is Rs 39,990 in India with 200MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera, Octa-core processor (exact model not confirmed) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹39,990 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Oppo Reno 15 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Oppo Reno 15 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 39,990 . This is the Oppo Reno 15 5G base model with 256GB of internal storage. Market Status of Oppo Reno 15 5G is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Oppo Reno 15 5G Expected Key Specs

Processor

Octa-core processor

RAM

8 GB

Rear Camera

200MP + 50MP + 8MP

Internal Memory

256GB

Oppo Reno 15 5g Summary

The OPPO Reno 15 5G will arrive as a compelling flagship contender in late 2025, combining advanced display technology, powerful photography, and robust battery life. It will feature a compact 6.3 inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and tough Crystal Shield Glass, delivering silky smooth and vibrant visuals, ideal for both gaming and streaming.

The Reno 15 5G will pack an octa-core processor promising reliable and responsive performance across daily tasks and demanding applications. Its camera prowess will be led by a staggering 200 megapixel main sensor supported by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra wide shooter, enabling versatile shooting modes and professional grade photos and videos with optical image stabilisation.

The device will also cater to selfie enthusiasts with a 50MP front camera capable of sharp, clear images and 4K video recording. Powering all these features will be a hefty 6600mAh battery supported by blazing 100W fast charging and reverse charging capabilities for quick power boosts.

With an IP69 rating, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a sleek build featuring in-display fingerprint recognition, the OPPO Reno 15 5G will set new standards in the premium smartphone category. Its blend of performance, photography, and durability will appeal to tech savvy users seeking a capable and advanced device.

 

Oppo Reno 15 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • Capacity

    6600 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    100W fast wired charging

  • Front Camera

    50MP

  • Rear Camera

    200MP + 50MP + 8MP

  • Video Recording

    4K video recording

  • Water Resistance

    IP69 certified for dust and water resistance

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.3-inch

  • Screen Protection

    Crystal Shield Glass protection

  • Model

    Reno 15 5G

  • Operating System

    Android 16

  • Launch Date

    July 11, 2026

  • Custom UI

    ColourOS 16

  • Brand

    Oppo

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM (GSM+GSM)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Network Support

    5G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Processor

    Octa-core processor (exact model not confirmed)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Other Sensors

    accelerometer and gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    in-display

  • Internal Memory

    256GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4

Last updated date: 18 August 2025
