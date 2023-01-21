 Oppo Reno10 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO Reno10

    OPPO Reno10

    OPPO Reno10 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 44,490 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno10 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38271/heroimage/153060-v1-oppo-reno10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38271/images/Design/153060-v1-oppo-reno10-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹44,490 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    50 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v12
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Oppo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.7,499. HT Tech has 167 Oppo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Oppo Reno10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 50 MP
    • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
    • 4700 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Yes
    • 4700 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 50 MP, Primary Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Display
    • 390 ppi
    • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 24, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Android v12
    • Reno10
    • Yes
    • OPPO
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • Adreno 642L
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • No
    Oppo Reno10