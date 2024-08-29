 Oppo Reno11 F - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
OPPO Reno11 F

OPPO Reno11 F is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 25,490 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 29 August 2024
Key Specs
₹25,490 (speculated)
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7050
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v14
8 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

OPPO Reno11 F Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO Reno11 F in India is Rs. 25,490.  This is the OPPO Reno11 F base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Palm Green, Ocean Blue and Coral Purple.

OPPO Reno11 F

Upcoming

Oppo Reno11 F Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • Rear Camera

    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Battery

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 67W: 100 % in 48 minutes

Design

  • Height

    161.1 mm

  • Width

    74.7 mm

  • Colours

    Palm Green, Ocean Blue, Coral Purple

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant, IP65

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Weight

    177 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

Display

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.06 %

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.4 %

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2412 pixels

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

Front Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(22 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)

  • Autofocus

    No

General

  • Launch Date

    August 29, 2024 (Expected)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Brand

    OPPO

Main Camera

  • OIS

    No

  • Resolution

    64 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle (81° field-of-view), Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 2" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Sensor

    OVB64B

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    9000 x 7000 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

Multimedia

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

Network & Connectivity

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

Performance

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MC4

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

Storage

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
    Oppo Reno11 F