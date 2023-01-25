 Oppo Reno9 Pro Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO Reno9 Pro

    OPPO Reno9 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 42,990 in India with 50 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno9 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹42,990 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Oppo Reno9 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    • 32 MP
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Display
    • 402 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    General
    • December 29, 2022 (Unofficial)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • Reno9 Pro
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1200
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • 12 GB
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G77 MC9
    Smart TV Features
    • 50+16+12+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oppo Reno9 Pro