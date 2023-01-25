Oppo Reno9 Pro Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO Reno9 Pro OPPO Reno9 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 42,990 in India with 50 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno9 Pro now with free delivery.