 Panasonic Gd25c Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic GD25c

    Panasonic GD25c is a phone, available price is Rs 2,790 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1250 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic GD25c from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic GD25c now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22630/heroimage/panasonic-gd25c-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22630/images/Design/panasonic-gd25c-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹2,790
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1250 mAh
    Panasonic GD25c Price in India

    Panasonic GD25c price in India starts at Rs.2,790. The lowest price of Panasonic GD25c is Rs.2,780 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Gd25c Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 1250 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • 1250 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    Design
    • 118.5 mm
    • 12.8 mm
    • Black
    • 51.6 mm
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 29.17 %
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Panasonic
    • September 19, 2014 (Official)
    • GD25c
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: MPEG4
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Mobile Tracker
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: MPEG4
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v2.1
    • SIM1: Mini
    • 2G Bands: CDMA 800 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • 300
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • 300
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes, Limited, 500 entries
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Panasonic Gd25c