 Philips I908 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Philips I908

    Philips I908 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Philips I908 from HT Tech. Buy Philips I908 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Philips I908 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 1080 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 1080 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4096 x 3072 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 70 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • Black
    • 143 mm
    • 155 grams
    Display
    • 441 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.81 %
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • August 11, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Philips
    • I908
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6592
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Philips I908 FAQs

    What is the price of the Philips I908 in India?

    Philips I908 price in India at 7,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Philips I908?

    How many colors are available in Philips I908?

    How long does the Philips I908 last?

    What is the Philips I908 Battery Capacity?

    Is Philips I908 Waterproof?

    View More

    Philips I908