 Philips S309 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Philips S309

    Philips S309

    Philips S309 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Philips S309 from HT Tech. Buy Philips S309 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,399
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1600 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Philips S309 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1600 mAh
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • 1600 mAh
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • 64.5 mm
    • 127.5 mm
    • 10.8 mm
    • 126 grams
    • Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow
    Display
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 55.32 %
    • 233 ppi
    • TFT
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • July 21, 2015 (Official)
    • S309
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Philips
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400
    • MediaTek MT6572M
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Philips S309 FAQs

    What is the price of the Philips S309 in India?

    Philips S309 price in India at 3,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572M; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Philips S309?

    How many colors are available in Philips S309?

    How long does the Philips S309 last?

    What is the Philips S309 Battery Capacity?

    Is Philips S309 Waterproof?

    View More

    Philips S309