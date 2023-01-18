Philips S309 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Philips S309 Philips S309 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Philips S309 from HT Tech. Buy Philips S309 now with free delivery.