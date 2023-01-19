Phonemax Mars X Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Phonemax Mars X Phonemax Mars X is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,399 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Phonemax Mars X from HT Tech. Buy Phonemax Mars X now with free delivery.