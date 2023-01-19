 Phonemax Mars X Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Phonemax Mars X

    Phonemax Mars X

    Phonemax Mars X is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,399 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Phonemax Mars X from HT Tech. Buy Phonemax Mars X now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,399
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Phonemax Mars X Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Yes
    • No
    Design
    • 66 mm
    • 131 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 8.8 mm
    Display
    • 64.42 %
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • Phonemax
    • Mars X
    • September 4, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Phonemax Mars X