104-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon; check details
NASA has revealed that 5 asteroids, ranging from 24 feet to 104 feet, are expected to pass Earth in the next few days. Know details such as their speed, size, distance of close approach, and more.
First Published Date: 10 Nov, 16:10 IST
More From This Section
SpaceX Dragon successfully launches 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to ISS
10 November 2023
NASA SOHO spots CME headed for Earth tomorrow; Solar storm may spark auroras, radio blackouts
10 November 2023
House-sized asteroid to pass Earth at close quarters today, get as near as 4.2 mn km, NASA says
10 November 2023
Amazing aurora after solar storm strike! Just check out this NASA image of Utah sky from ISS
09 November 2023
Amazing tech! James Webb Space Telescope revealed secrets of Earth's formation, NASA says
09 November 2023
Boeing powers historic lunar exploration with SLS, scripts new chapter in NASA's Artemis program
09 November 2023
Dream Chaser spaceplane to resupply the ISS will now face the final NASA testing
09 November 2023
91-foot asteroid to pass Earth today; it will come as close as 2.4 mn km to our planet
09 November 2023
71699610473142
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS