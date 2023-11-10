104-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon; check details

Icon
NASA has revealed that 5 asteroids, ranging from 24 feet to 104 feet, are expected to pass Earth in the next few days. Know details such as their speed, size, distance of close approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 16:11 IST
Asteroid 2023 VD4 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, November 10, is Asteroid 2023 VD4. During its approach, it will come as close as just 145,000 kilometers, which is even closer than the Moon! According to NASA, the space rock is just 27 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 56072 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 VD4 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, November 10, is Asteroid 2023 VD4. During its approach, it will come as close as just 145,000 kilometers, which is even closer than the Moon! According to NASA, the space rock is just 27 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 56072 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 VU2 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 VU2, and it will pass by Earth today, November 10. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 24 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 728,000 kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 21889 kilometers per hour. (Unsplash)
2/5 Asteroid 2023 VU2 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 VU2, and it will pass by Earth today, November 10. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 24 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 728,000 kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 21889 kilometers per hour. (Unsplash)
Asteroid 2023 VT3 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 VT3 will also pass Earth today, November 10. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 60 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 27031 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
3/5 Asteroid 2023 VT3 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 VT3 will also pass Earth today, November 10. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 60 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 27031 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 VY3 – Asteroid 2023 VY3 will pass by Earth tomorrow, November 11. During its close approach, it will come as close as 1.3 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of just 36 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 57975 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
4/5 Asteroid 2023 VY3 – Asteroid 2023 VY3 will pass by Earth tomorrow, November 11. During its close approach, it will come as close as 1.3 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of just 36 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 57975 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 VD1 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 VD1 will pass Earth tomorrow, November 11. According to NASA, this 104 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 35963 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 6.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
5/5 Asteroid 2023 VD1 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 VD1 will pass Earth tomorrow, November 11. According to NASA, this 104 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 35963 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 6.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
