140-foot asteroid speeding towards Earth at a fiery 54196 kmph, says NASA; Check all details

The asteroid named 2011 QJ21 is set to make a close approach to Earth on August 19, as per NASA. Check out its speed, size, distance, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 10:30 IST
According to NASA, the celestial object is called the 2011 QJ21. The asteroid is rushing at a massive speed towards Earth. As per Jet Propulsion Laboratory,  it is going to make a very close approach on August 19.
According to NASA, the celestial object is called the 2011 QJ21. The asteroid is rushing at a massive speed towards Earth. As per Jet Propulsion Laboratory,  it is going to make a very close approach on August 19.

As per Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) data, the asteroid 2023 OW4 is on a trajectory towards the Earth at a rapid speed of 54196 km per hour. 
As per Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) data, the asteroid 2023 OW4 is on a trajectory towards the Earth at a rapid speed of 54196 km per hour.
 

NASA reports that asteroid QJ21 will get as near as 4,960,000 km to the Earth. This may look like a huge distance, but in astronomical terms it is quite small.
NASA reports that asteroid QJ21 will get as near as 4,960,000 km to the Earth. This may look like a huge distance, but in astronomical terms it is quite small.


The asteroid has a size of 140 feet, which is as huge as an aeroplane. The space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-earth objects.
The asteroid has a size of 140 feet, which is as huge as an aeroplane. The space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-earth objects.


NASA has stated that the asteroid doesn't pose any risk to Earth. Still, NASA is actively observing the asteroid's trajectory, as occasional deviations can happen for various reasons.
NASA has stated that the asteroid doesn't pose any risk to Earth. Still, NASA is actively observing the asteroid's trajectory, as occasional deviations can happen for various reasons.


First Published Date: 17 Aug, 10:30 IST
