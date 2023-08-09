Home Photos 3000-foot wide asteroid, 4 other space rocks hurtling towards Earth

NASA has revealed details about 5 asteroids that are hurtling towards Earth and are expected to make close approaches in the next few days. One of them is a mammoth 3000-foot wide asteroid that will pass by at an extremely close distance!

Aug 09 2023
Asteroid 2023 OE5 – According to details revealed by NASA, a 58 feet wide asteroid, identified as Asteroid 2023 OE5, is close to Earth, travelling at 13930 kilometers per hour. It will make its closest approach to the Earth on August 14. On that day, it will come as close as 1.5 million kilometers to the planet. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 OE5 – According to details revealed by NASA, a 58 feet wide asteroid, identified as Asteroid 2023 OE5, is close to Earth, travelling at 13930 kilometers per hour. It will make its closest approach to the Earth on August 14. On that day, it will come as close as 1.5 million kilometers to the planet. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 PC - Asteroid 2023 PC is another space rock that is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth on August 14. The asteroid is almost 130 feet wide, travelling at almost 18990 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 5.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2023 PC - Asteroid 2023 PC is another space rock that is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth on August 14. The asteroid is almost 130 feet wide, travelling at almost 18990 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 5.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2022 CP1 – Asteroid 2022 CP1, with a width of obviously 38 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 17. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 35347 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 5.2 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
3/5 Asteroid 2022 CP1 – Asteroid 2022 CP1, with a width of obviously 38 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 17. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 35347 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 5.2 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2011 QJ21 – Asteroid 2011 QJ21, which is almost 120 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on August 19. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 54196 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth, but will come as close as 4.9 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
4/5 Asteroid 2011 QJ21 – Asteroid 2011 QJ21, which is almost 120 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on August 19. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 54196 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth, but will come as close as 4.9 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 1988 EG – The biggest of them all, Asteroid 1988 EG will make its closest approach to Earth on August 23. In terms of size, it is almost a staggering 3000 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 51309 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
5/5 Asteroid 1988 EG – The biggest of them all, Asteroid 1988 EG will make its closest approach to Earth on August 23. In terms of size, it is almost a staggering 3000 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 51309 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
