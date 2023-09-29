Icon
Home Photos 426-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks hurtling towards Earth!

426-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks hurtling towards Earth!

NASA has revealed that 5 asteroids are set to make their respective close approaches to Earth in the coming days. One of them is mammoth, with a width of almost 426 feet! Know their speed, distance, and more, as per NASA.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 17:55 IST
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 SE4 – Asteroid 2023 SE4, which is nearly 45 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, September 29. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 16662 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 2 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 SE4 – Asteroid 2023 SE4, which is nearly 45 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, September 29. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 16662 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 2 million kilometers.
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 RF9 – Asteroid 2023 RF9 is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth today, September 29. In terms of size, it is between 62 feet and 141 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 33274 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 RF9 – Asteroid 2023 RF9 is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth today, September 29. In terms of size, it is between 62 feet and 141 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 33274 kilometers per hour.
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 SC4 – Asteroid 2023 SC4 is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth on September 30. In terms of size, it is estimated to be between 52 feet and 121 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.7 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 30007 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 SC4 – Asteroid 2023 SC4 is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth on September 30. In terms of size, it is estimated to be between 52 feet and 121 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.7 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 30007 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 QZ1
Asteroid 2023 SA6 – Asteroid 2023 SA6 will also make its closest approach to the planet on September 30. The asteroid, with a width between 52 feet and 121 feet, will approach at a distance of 6.2 million kilometers and a slower speed of 35068 kilometers per hour. (Pixels)
Asteroid 2023 SA6 – Asteroid 2023 SA6 will also make its closest approach to the planet on September 30. The asteroid, with a width between 52 feet and 121 feet, will approach at a distance of 6.2 million kilometers and a slower speed of 35068 kilometers per hour.
asteroids
Asteroid 2009 UG – Asteroid 2009 UG, with a width between 190 feet and 426 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on September 30. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 32418 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 2.3 million kilometers. (Unsplash)
Asteroid 2009 UG – Asteroid 2009 UG, with a width between 190 feet and 426 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on September 30. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 32418 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 2.3 million kilometers.
First Published Date: 29 Sep, 17:55 IST
