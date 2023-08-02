5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth; Speed, size and more revealed by NASA

Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos

This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!

YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators

Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level

WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out