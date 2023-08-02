Home Photos 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth; Speed, size and more revealed by NASA

5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth; Speed, size and more revealed by NASA

NASA telescopes and satellites have tracked 5 asteroids that are closing in on Earth and will make their closest approaches to the planet in the next few days. Know details such as their speed, size, and how close they will approach.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 02 2023, 20:01 IST
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 OW4 – Asteroid 2023 OW4 will make its extremely close approach to the planet tomorrow, August 3. The asteroid, with a width of just 31 feet, will approach at a distance of 565,000 kilometers and a speed of nearly 34865 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 OW4 – Asteroid 2023 OW4 will make its extremely close approach to the planet tomorrow, August 3. The asteroid, with a width of just 31 feet, will approach at a distance of 565,000 kilometers and a speed of nearly 34865 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2020 PN1 - Asteroid 2020 PN1 is another space rock that is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth tomorrow, August 3. The asteroid is almost 90 feet wide, travelling at almost 17425 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 4.1 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2020 PN1 - Asteroid 2020 PN1 is another space rock that is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth tomorrow, August 3. The asteroid is almost 90 feet wide, travelling at almost 17425 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 4.1 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2014 QL433 – The biggest of them all, Asteroid 2014 QL433, with a staggering width of nearly 1200 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 4. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 74246 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 5.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroids
3/5 Asteroid 2014 QL433 – The biggest of them all, Asteroid 2014 QL433, with a staggering width of nearly 1200 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 4. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 74246 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 5.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 OR5 – Asteroid 2023 OR5, which is almost 120 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on August 4. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 26847 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 2.8 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroids
4/5 Asteroid 2023 OR5 – Asteroid 2023 OR5, which is almost 120 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on August 4. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 26847 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 2.8 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 OQ – Asteroid 2023 OQ will make its closest approach to Earth on August 6. In terms of size, it is almost 500 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 3.8 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 76763 kilometers per hour (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 OQ – Asteroid 2023 OQ will make its closest approach to Earth on August 6. In terms of size, it is almost 500 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 3.8 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 76763 kilometers per hour (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 02 Aug, 20:00 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Asteroid 2023 OW4 to make a close approach to the Earth; Check speed, size, and more
02 August 2023
Menacing asteroid hurtling towards Earth at a breakneck speed! Check details
02 August 2023
First test images from Euclid space telescope unveiled
02 August 2023
150-foot asteroid on its way towards Earth, NASA reveals; Know close approach details
01 August 2023
Bad news! Voyager 2 makes last call? NASA spacecraft lost out in space
31 July 2023
Wave of asteroids coming! NASA reveals 5 rushing towards Earth; biggest is 150 feet wide
31 July 2023
Volatile Sun hurls out CME towards Earth; G2 geomagnetic storm threat looms
31 July 2023
NASA satellites track 150-foot Apollo group asteroid hurtling towards Earth
31 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets