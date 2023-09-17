Icon
5 asteroids speeding towards Earth today, says NASA! Know their size, close approach and more

NASA has released data about 5 asteroids that will approach Earth today and get quite close. Read all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 17 2023, 20:09 IST
Asteroid 2023 RH11
Asteroid 2023 RH11: NASA has warned about this asteroid that is expected to approach the Earth today, September 17. This asteroid is designated as 2023 RH11. The width of this asteroid is 53 feet and its closest approach to Earth will be 1.36 million kilometers. It is as big as the size of a house. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 RH11: NASA has warned about this asteroid that is expected to approach the Earth today, September 17. This asteroid is designated as 2023 RH11. The width of this asteroid is 53 feet and its closest approach to Earth will be 1.36 million kilometers. It is as big as the size of a house.
Asteroid 2023 SA
Asteroid 2023 SA: According to NASA, this asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and will make its close approach today at 3.14 million kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 49 feet and is as big as the size of a house.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 SA: According to NASA, this asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and will make its close approach today at 3.14 million kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 49 feet and is as big as the size of a house.
Asteroid 2023 RD13
Asteroid 2023 RD13: As per the data revealed by NASA, this asteroid was first observed on 23 August and is about to approach Earth today. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 17526 km per hour. The width of this asteroid is 53 feet. Its close approach to Earth will be 3.48 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 RD13: As per the data revealed by NASA, this asteroid was first observed on 23 August and is about to approach Earth today. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 17526 km per hour. The width of this asteroid is 53 feet. Its close approach to Earth will be 3.48 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 RO9
Asteroid 2023 RO9: This asteroid designated as 2023 RO9 is expected to make its close approach to Earth today. The width of this asteroid is 75 Feet. Its close approach towards Earth will be 5.05 million kilometers. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 44223 km per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 RO9: This asteroid designated as 2023 RO9 is expected to make its close approach to Earth today. The width of this asteroid is 75 Feet. Its close approach towards Earth will be 5.05 million kilometers. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 44223 km per hour.
Asteroid RJ11
Asteroid RJ11: This asteroid designated as 2023 RJ11 by NASA will approach Earth today at a speed of 24405 km per hour. Its closest approach to Earth will be 5.72 million kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 66 Feet and is as big as a size of a house. (Pixabay)
Asteroid RJ11: This asteroid designated as 2023 RJ11 by NASA will approach Earth today at a speed of 24405 km per hour. Its closest approach to Earth will be 5.72 million kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 66 Feet and is as big as a size of a house.
First Published Date: 17 Sep, 20:09 IST

