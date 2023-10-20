Icon
5 asteroids to pass Earth at close distances; Know speed, size and more

5 asteroids will be making their closest approaches to Earth and will pass the planet soon, NASA has revealed. One of them will pass closer than the Moon! Know their speed, size, distance, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 18:27 IST
Asteroid 2023 TK15 - Asteroid 2023 TK15, is expected to pass Earth today, October 20. During its approach, it will come closer than the Moon, at a distance of just 380,000 kilometers! The space rock is travelling at almost 79022 kilometers per hour and is almost 75 feet wide. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 TK15 - Asteroid 2023 TK15, is expected to pass Earth today, October 20. During its approach, it will come closer than the Moon, at a distance of just 380,000 kilometers! The space rock is travelling at almost 79022 kilometers per hour and is almost 75 feet wide. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2020 UR – Asteroid 2020 UR, which is just 29 feet wide, is set to pass Earth today, October 20. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 2.2 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. NASA has revealed that it is moving at a speed of 46490 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2020 UR – Asteroid 2020 UR, which is just 29 feet wide, is set to pass Earth today, October 20. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 2.2 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. NASA has revealed that it is moving at a speed of 46490 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 UH – Asteroid 2023 UH will pass Earth today, October 20. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 67 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 39932 kilometers per hour. (Unsplash)
3/5 Asteroid 2023 UH – Asteroid 2023 UH will pass Earth today, October 20. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 67 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 39932 kilometers per hour. (Unsplash)
Asteroid 2023 UR1 – Asteroid 2023 UR1 is an aircraft-sized asteroid that will pass Earth tomorrow, October 21. During its close approach, it will come as close as 834,000 to the planet’s surface. With a width of almost 120 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 29570 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay )
4/5 Asteroid 2023 UR1 – Asteroid 2023 UR1 is an aircraft-sized asteroid that will pass Earth tomorrow, October 21. During its close approach, it will come as close as 834,000 to the planet’s surface. With a width of almost 120 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 29570 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay )
Asteroid 2023 UV1 – Asteroid 2023 UV1, with a width of nearly 58 feet, will pass Earth tomorrow, October 21. This aircraft-sized asteroid is travelling at almost 34970 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
5/5 Asteroid 2023 UV1 – Asteroid 2023 UV1, with a width of nearly 58 feet, will pass Earth tomorrow, October 21. This aircraft-sized asteroid is travelling at almost 34970 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 20 Oct, 18:27 IST
