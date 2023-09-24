Icon
Home Photos 5 giant asteroids to pay a visit to Earth today! NASA reveals speed, size and distance

5 giant asteroids to pay a visit to Earth today! NASA reveals speed, size and distance

From asteroid 2023 SP3 to asteroid 2023 SD3 , as many as 5 huge asteroids are expected to come very close to Earth today, as informed by NASA. One asteroid is set to get uncomfortably close!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 24 2023, 21:43 IST
Icon
Asteroid 2023 SP3
Asteroid 2023 SP3: This asteroid designated 2023 SP3 is expected to get close to Earth today, 24 September. This house-sized asteroid has a width of 59 feet and its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be only 0.328 million kilometers! That is shockingly close! This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group and was first observed on September 13.  (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 SP3: This asteroid designated 2023 SP3 is expected to get close to Earth today, 24 September. This house-sized asteroid has a width of 59 feet and its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be only 0.328 million kilometers! That is shockingly close! This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group and was first observed on September 13.  (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 SQ1
Asteroid 2023 SQ1: This asteroid has a width of 61 feet. It too is expected to pay a close visit to Earth today. Its closest approach towards Earth is estimated to be 2.09 million kilometers. It was first observed by NASA on September 12 and was last seen on September 19. It is moving towards Earth at a speed of 73868 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2023 SQ1: This asteroid has a width of 61 feet. It too is expected to pay a close visit to Earth today. Its closest approach towards Earth is estimated to be 2.09 million kilometers. It was first observed by NASA on September 12 and was last seen on September 19. It is moving towards Earth at a speed of 73868 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 RD15
Asteroid 2023 RD15: As informed by NASA, this asteroid is also expected to reach Earth today. This asteroid is the size of a house with a width of 46 feet. It was first observed on 15 September. This asteroid belongs to the Aten group of asteroids. Its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be 1.43 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 RD15: As informed by NASA, this asteroid is also expected to reach Earth today. This asteroid is the size of a house with a width of 46 feet. It was first observed on 15 September. This asteroid belongs to the Aten group of asteroids. Its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be 1.43 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 SB2
Asteroid 2023 SB2: This asteroid tracked by NASA is 32 Feet wide and is as big as a size of a bus. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 1.65 million kilometers. This asteroid is speeding towards Earth with a velocity of 28911 kilometers per hour. It is expected to pay visit to Earth today. (pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 SB2: This asteroid tracked by NASA is 32 Feet wide and is as big as a size of a bus. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 1.65 million kilometers. This asteroid is speeding towards Earth with a velocity of 28911 kilometers per hour. It is expected to pay visit to Earth today. (pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 SD3
Asteroid 2023 SD3: As informed by NASA, the closest Earth approach of the asteroid 2023 SD3 is expected to be 3.73 million kilometers and is expected to arrive today. This asteroid is 51 Feet wide and can be similar to the size of a house. Its speed is 12482 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 SD3: As informed by NASA, the closest Earth approach of the asteroid 2023 SD3 is expected to be 3.73 million kilometers and is expected to arrive today. This asteroid is 51 Feet wide and can be similar to the size of a house. Its speed is 12482 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 24 Sep, 21:43 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
NASA's Osiris-Rex probe set to land in Utah desert with largest asteroid samples ever collected, providing insights into solar system formation.
Osiris-Rex spacecraft to bring asteroid sample to Earth for NASA today
24 September 2023
OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018
OSIRIS-REx: NASA's first asteroid sample on track for Sunday parachute landing in Utah
24 September 2023
As NASA states, this asteroid belongs to the Apollo family and these are considered to be potentially hazardous asteroids.nn
Apollo group asteroid approaching Earth! Is it hazardous? Know what NASA says
23 September 2023
Astronomers detected methane and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of distant planet K2-18 b, courtesy NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
James Webb Telescope discovers signs of LIFE on exoplanet?
23 September 2023
Sandy Freund, Lockheed Martin OSIRIS-REx Program Manager, holds a TAGSAM model while speaking with the media during NASA's first major asteroid sample recovery rehearsal for its OSIRIS-REx.
Historic NASA asteroid mission set for perilous return
23 September 2023
The sample will help scientists get a snapshot of what materials were present when our Solar System first formed.
Largest Asteroid Sample Ever Collected Is Coming Down to Earth
23 September 2023
A NASA spacecraft will fly by Earth on Sunday and drop off what is expected to be at least a cupful of rubble it grabbed from the asteroid Bennu.
NASA spacecraft delivering biggest sample yet from an asteroid
23 September 2023
UAP is the term Nasa now uses for UFOs. The committee was directed to gather reports of UAPs and try to understand what these mysterious events really are.
UFOs: how NASA plans to get to the bottom of unexplained sightings
23 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon