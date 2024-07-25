 5 Google Maps features that are not available in India | Photos
Google Maps is a tool that facilitates navigation globally. There are several features offered by Google Maps that are available in limited countries and not in India yet.  

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 17:49 IST
Google Maps is the most popular navigation app that is used in over 220 countries. It gives real-time traffic, navigation and transit details based on the country of the user. There are many features of Google Maps that are available in other countries and not in India. Here’s a look at some of them:
Live View Search
Google launched the search with live view feature in September last year. This feature facilitates the search functionality with augmented reality. The users can use their smartphone cameras to take a visual tour of the route through floating arrows by using the Live View AR feature of Google Maps. The Live View AR feature displays the relative location of landmarks more accurately. For instance, for visiting the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, users can open the Live View AR feature on their smartphone and reach the location by following the visual guide. According to Google, currently the feature is accessible in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Paris and Tokyo. It is coming soon to Barcelona, Dublin and Madrid. (Pixabay)
Indoor search view
The Indoor Live View feature is the extension of the outdoor live view. Similar to outdoor live view that helps in locating outdoor landmarks, the indoor live view helps users in navigation inside malls, train stations and airports. As per Google, the indoor view feature is available in more than 1,000 new airports, malls and train stations across  Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Prague, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Taipei.
Immersive view feature
Immersive view feature was launched by Google last year for enabling users to look at the multi-dimensional views of an area along with the details such around traffic, weather and busyness. Google maps uses predictive modeling technology to find the historical information about a place and predict how the area will be like the next day, in the coming week and month. For instance, a user can go to the immersive view option to look at the details about the traffic status, peak hours, entry timings and the views of Red Fort and plan their visit accordingly. The time slider within the feature will allow them to view how the monument appears during different times of a day. Users can also check out the nearby restaurants and hotels before visiting the place. The immersive view feature is available in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo on Android and iOS.
Eco-friendly route finder
By using Google Maps eco-friendly route feature, the users can travel to their desired destinations by taking an eco-friendly route. Google Maps enabled eco-friendly routing system uses the AI and information from local authorities for determining the fastest and most fuel efficient travel route for users. The feature also allows users to compare between two routes based on fuel-efficiency and travelling time and select accordingly. Google Maps eco-friendly route feature is available in US, Canada and 40 other countries in Europe. 
Lite navigation
Google introduced the lite navigation feature for cyclists under its eco-friendly navigation initiative. Lite navigation enables cyclists to travel without the need of filling details of navigation and cycle with ease without touching their phones. Lite navigation helps cyclists in keeping track of details like trip progress, elevation of route and real-time ETA updates without the need of entering turn by turn navigation details. 
First Published Date: 25 Jul, 17:49 IST
