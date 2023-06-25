5 huge Asteroids approaching Earth, NASA warns
As per NASA, 5 asteroids are approaching Earth. NASA's telescopes have provided insight into their approach including speed, dimensions, and more.
First Published Date: 25 Jun, 16:59 IST
More From This Section
This asteroid was just named in honor of an Indian working at NASA
25 June 2023
NASA MAVEN captures mesmerizing ultraviolet images of Mars
25 June 2023
120-foot asteroid racing towards Earth at 63986 kmph today, NASA says
25 June 2023
Perseverance and the science of obtaining results
24 June 2023
Terrifying Solar storms putting satellites in danger, NASA says
24 June 2023
Colossal asteroid rushing towards Earth today at great pace, NASA warns
24 June 2023
Asteroid 2023 MW2 will pass between Earth and Moon, NASA reveals
23 June 2023
Indian astronauts on the International Space Station?
23 June 2023
71687690851053
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS