Home Photos 880-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, hurtling towards Earth at fearsome speeds!

As many as 5 asteroids are expected to come close to Earth in the next few days, and one of them is as big as a stadium! NASA reveals how fast they are travelling and how close they will come.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 11:26 IST
asteroid
Asteroid 2012 KP24 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)
asteroid photos
1/5 Asteroid 2012 KP24 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2018 NW – Asteroid 2018 NW will make its closest approach to Earth on July 10. In terms of size, it is almost 31 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.9 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 78542 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2018 NW – Asteroid 2018 NW will make its closest approach to Earth on July 10. In terms of size, it is almost 31 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.9 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 78542 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 LN1 – Asteroid 2023 LN1 will make its extremely close approach to the planet on July 10. The asteroid, with a width of 190 feet, will approach at a distance of 6.8 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 20841 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 LN1 – Asteroid 2023 LN1 will make its extremely close approach to the planet on July 10. The asteroid, with a width of 190 feet, will approach at a distance of 6.8 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 20841 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 MD2 - Yet another asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 MD2, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth on July 11. The asteroid is almost 200 feet wide, travelling at almost 30362 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 2.1 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 MD2 - Yet another asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 MD2, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth on July 11. The asteroid is almost 200 feet wide, travelling at almost 30362 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 2.1 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 MQ1 – Asteroid 2023 MQ1, with a width of nearly 250 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on July 11. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 21493 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 4.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 MQ1 – Asteroid 2023 MQ1, with a width of nearly 250 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on July 11. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 21493 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 4.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 07 Jul, 11:25 IST
Tags:

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

