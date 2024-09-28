 Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000 | Photos
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000

Check out the list of smartphones under 15000 you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2024, 11:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M35: The next smartphone on the list is the latest Galaxy M35 which features a 6.6-inch super AMOLED display with FHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1380 Processor for performance and a 6000mAh lithium-ion Battery. Originally, the Samsung Galaxy M35 retailed for Rs. 24499, however, you can get it for just Rs.13749 during the Amazon sale. (HT Tech)
Realme NARZO 70x: The smartphone comes with a unique design in the mid-range smartphone segment. The Realme Narzo 70x is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor 5G and 5000mAh massive battery, allowing users to carry out their day-to-day tasks without any hassle. Now, during Amazon Great Indian Festival buyers can get it at a discounted price of Rs.11249. (Realme )
Realme NARZO 70 Turbo: This is a newly launched smartphone with a motorsports-inspired design. The Realme NARZO 70 Turbo is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G Chipset that offers a 750000 AnTuTu score, AI BOOST 2.0, and other powerful features. It also comes with a 9-layer internal cooling structure for effective heat management during multitasking and graphic-intensive gaming. Now, you can get the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs.14999. (Realme)
Redmi 13C 5G: This smartphone comes with a new glossy design that makes the smartphone look attractive. The Redmi 13C 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is also backed by a 5000mAh battery for lasting performance. During the Amazon festive sale, you can get this smartphone at Rs.8999. (Xiaomi)
Tecno Pova 6 Neo:  The last smartphone under Rs.15000 in the list is the Tecno Pova 6 Neo. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G 6nm Processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also comes with some advanced AI features such as  AIGC, AI Eraser, AI Cut Out, AI Wallpaper, AI Artboard, and Ask AI. You can get this budget AI smartphone at just Rs.12749 during the Amazon sale.  (Tecno )
First Published Date: 28 Sep, 11:00 IST
