Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under ₹15000
Check out the list of smartphones under ₹15000 you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Products included in this article
37% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G (Moonlight Blue,8GB RAM,128GB Storage)| Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+| AnTuTu Score 595K+ | Vapour Cooling Chamber | 6000mAh Battery | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display| Without ChargerBuy now 31% OFF
realme NARZO 70x 5G (Forest Green, 6GB RAM,128GB Storage| 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display | Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G | 50MP AI Camera | 45W Charger in The BoxBuy now 15% OFF
realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G (Turbo Yellow,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) | Segment's Fastest Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G Chipset | Motorsports Inspired DesignBuy now 36% OFF
Redmi 13C 5G (Startrail Silver, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G | 90Hz DisplayBuy now 18% OFF
TECNO POVA 6 NEO (Midnight Shadow, 8GB+256GB)| Advanced AI Features | 108MP Ultra Clear AI Camera | D6300 Powerful Processor | 5 Year Lag Free Fluency | 5000 mAh Battery | in Build Infrared and NFCBuy now
List of Best Selling Products
B0D813HQFN-1
First Published Date: 28 Sep, 11:00 IST
Tags: amazon great indian festival
71727429716045
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS