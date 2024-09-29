 Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy | Photos
Home Photos Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Check out the top smartwatch deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2024, 12:00 IST
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Amazfit Balance: This is one of the feature-filled smartwatches that offer health data monitoring such as heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level and sleep. It also helps measure Body Fat, Skeletal Muscle, Muscle, Water %, and more. The Amazfit Balance comes with a Zepp Coach AI Chatbot that works as an AI personal trainer for personalised suggestions. Now, you can get the smartwatch at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.  (Amazon)
photos

Products included in this article

39% OFF
Amazfit Balance - AI Smartwatch, Fitness Coach, Sleep & Health Tracker with Body Composition, 1.5" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Alexa Built-in, Dual-Band GPS, 14-Day Battery (Midnight)
(36)
₹18,999 ₹30,999
Buy now 53% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(44mm, Black, Compatible with Android only)
(10,223)
₹13,999 ₹29,999
Buy now
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
(637)
Get price
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Jet Black Luxe)
(2,145)
Get price 63% OFF
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)
(2,569)
₹7,499 ₹19,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Amazfit Balance - AI Smartwatch, Fitness Coach, Sleep & Health Tracker with Body Composition, 1.5" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Alexa Built-in, Dual-Band GPS, 14-Day Battery (Midnight) 3.8/5 ₹ 18,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(44mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) 4.2/5 ₹ 13,999
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant 4.5/5 Get Price
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Jet Black Luxe) 3.8/5 Get Price
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) 4.1/5 ₹ 7,499
1/5 Amazfit Balance: This is one of the feature-filled smartwatches that offer health data monitoring such as heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level and sleep. It also helps measure Body Fat, Skeletal Muscle, Muscle, Water %, and more. The Amazfit Balance comes with a Zepp Coach AI Chatbot that works as an AI personal trainer for personalised suggestions. Now, you can get the smartwatch at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.  (Amazon)
B0CDX8H6XF-1
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Another smartwatch which you should consider buying during the  Amazon Sale 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. The smartwatch Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor that analyses Body Composition Analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor. It also offers fitness tracking features with more than 90 workout modes. It also offers up to 40 hours of battery life.  (Amazon)
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Another smartwatch which you should consider buying during the  Amazon Sale 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. The smartwatch Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor that analyses Body Composition Analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor. It also offers fitness tracking features with more than 90 workout modes. It also offers up to 40 hours of battery life.  (Amazon)
B09DG9VNWB-2
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: This is the latest generation of Apple Watch that comes with a new and bigger design. The latest Apple Watch Series 10 offers several health and fitness tracking features. It also comes with several safety features such as Fall Detection and Crash Detection. The new Apple Watch Series 10 is now available at a huge discount price on Amazon. (Amazon)
3/5 Apple Watch Series 10: This is the latest generation of Apple Watch that comes with a new and bigger design. The latest Apple Watch Series 10 offers several health and fitness tracking features. It also comes with several safety features such as Fall Detection and Crash Detection. The new Apple Watch Series 10 is now available at a huge discount price on Amazon. (Amazon)
B0CHY22BSV-3
Fire-Boltt Snapp
Fire-Boltt Snapp: This is one of the unique smartwatches that features a selfie camera for capturing photos and video calls. It also comes with a 4G nano-SIM slot54.1mm AMOLED display and a large 1000mAh battery. Users can also access unlimited apps from the Play Store. Now, at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can get it at a reasonable price.  (Amazon)
4/5 Fire-Boltt Snapp: This is one of the unique smartwatches that features a selfie camera for capturing photos and video calls. It also comes with a 4G nano-SIM slot54.1mm AMOLED display and a large 1000mAh battery. Users can also access unlimited apps from the Play Store. Now, at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can get it at a reasonable price.  (Amazon)
B0D6BT12G8-4
Amazfit Active
Amazfit Active: The next smartwatch to consider buying this festive season is the Amazfit Active. The smartwatch comes with a 42mm AMOLED display for immersive experience. The Amazfit Active also offers AI-powered training guidance by Zepp Coach for personalised schedules, targets, and training. Users can also control calls, smartphone cameras, and music straight from their wrists.  (Amazon )
5/5 Amazfit Active: The next smartwatch to consider buying this festive season is the Amazfit Active. The smartwatch comes with a 42mm AMOLED display for immersive experience. The Amazfit Active also offers AI-powered training guidance by Zepp Coach for personalised schedules, targets, and training. Users can also control calls, smartphone cameras, and music straight from their wrists.  (Amazon )
B0CR3C4GNW-5
First Published Date: 29 Sep, 12:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions
GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October

GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October
Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices

Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets