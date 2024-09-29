Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
Check out the list of top 5 budget smartphones to buy during this festive season from Amazon.
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G (Celestial Blue,6GB RAM,128GB Storage)| 50MP Triple Cam| 6000mAh Battery|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+| 4 Gen. OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|Super AMOLED Display|Without ChargerBuy now 31% OFF
realme NARZO 70x 5G (Ice Blue, 6GB RAM,128GB Storage)|120Hz Ultra Smooth Display|Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G|50MP AI Camera|45W Charger in The BoxBuy now 26% OFF
iQOO Z9x 5G (Tornado Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with 560k+ AnTuTu Score | 6000mAh Battery with 7.99mm Slim Design | 44W FlashChargeBuy now 38% OFF
Redmi 13C 5G (Startrail Silver, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G | 90Hz DisplayBuy now
POCO X6 Neo 5G (Astral Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)Get price
