 Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy | Photos
Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy

Check out the list of top 5 budget smartphones to buy during this festive season from Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2024, 11:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G
Samsung Galaxy M15: This is a mid-range smartphone which is currently available in the budget segment price due to the Amazon festival sale. The Samsung Galaxy M15 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset for day-to-day performance. It also comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 6000mAh battery for lasting performance. You can get the Samsung Galaxy M15 at a sale price of just Rs.10,999.  (Samsung)
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G (Celestial Blue,6GB RAM,128GB Storage)| 50MP Triple Cam| 6000mAh Battery|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+| 4 Gen. OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|Super AMOLED Display|Without Charger
(1,699)
₹14,499 ₹16,999
Buy now 31% OFF
realme NARZO 70x 5G (Ice Blue, 6GB RAM,128GB Storage)|120Hz Ultra Smooth Display|Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G|50MP AI Camera|45W Charger in The Box
(1,888)
₹12,498 ₹17,999
Buy now 26% OFF
iQOO Z9x 5G (Tornado Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with 560k+ AnTuTu Score | 6000mAh Battery with 7.99mm Slim Design | 44W FlashCharge
(3,171)
₹13,999 ₹18,999
Buy now 38% OFF
Redmi 13C 5G (Startrail Silver, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G | 90Hz Display
(7,833)
₹8,749 ₹13,999
Buy now
POCO X6 Neo 5G (Astral Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
(35)
Get price

Product Ratings Price
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G (Celestial Blue,6GB RAM,128GB Storage)| 50MP Triple Cam| 6000mAh Battery|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+| 4 Gen. OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|Super AMOLED Display|Without Charger 3.8/5 ₹ 14,499
realme NARZO 70x 5G (Ice Blue, 6GB RAM,128GB Storage)|120Hz Ultra Smooth Display|Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G|50MP AI Camera|45W Charger in The Box 4/5 ₹ 12,498
iQOO Z9x 5G (Tornado Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with 560k+ AnTuTu Score | 6000mAh Battery with 7.99mm Slim Design | 44W FlashCharge 4.1/5 ₹ 13,999
Redmi 13C 5G (Startrail Silver, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G | 90Hz Display 4/5 ₹ 8,749
POCO X6 Neo 5G (Astral Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 3.9/5 Get Price
Realme NARZO 70x
Realme NARZO 70x: The next feature-filled budget smartphone in the list is the Realme NARZO 70x. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G processor which claims to offer powerful performance. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution for crisp visuals. Now, the Realme NARZO 70x is available at a discounted price of just Rs.12249. (Realme )
iQOO Z9x
iQOO Z9x: This is a newly launched mid-range smartphone which is powered by the  4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 that claims to offer  560K+ AnTuTu Score for lag-free performance. The iQOO Z9x also features a 6000mAh ultra slim battery that supports 44W FlashCharge. The iQOO Z9x a is priced at Rs.18999, however, during Amazon Sale 2024, buyers can get it for just Rs.13999. (Amazon)
Redmi 13C
Redmi 13C: This is Redmi’s most popular 5G smartphone which is available at an affordable price range. The Redmi 13C comes with a 6.74-inch HD+  display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC paired with 8GB RAM. You can get the Redmi 13C at a discounted price of Rs.8999.  (Redmi )
Poco X6 Neo
Poco X6 Neo: The next budget smartphone which you can consider buying is the Poco X6 Neo which is a performance-centric smartphone. The Poco X6 Neo is powered by a Dimensity 6080 Processor paired with 8GB RAM and  128GB Storage. It also offers a 5000 mAh Battery and a 108MP main rear camera. The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs.12999. (Poco)
First Published Date: 29 Sep, 10:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets