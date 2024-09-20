 Apple October event: iPhone maker to unveil new exciting products and features, here’s what to expect | Photos
Apple gears up for another exciting month as October approaches, promising new product announcements and updates.  Here's what fans can expect from the tech.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 20 2024, 13:59 IST
Apple October event: iPhone maker to unveil new exciting products and features, here’s what to expect
Apple October event: Apple typically unveils a variety of products in September, and this year proved no exception. The tech giant introduced the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, along with significant software updates including iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. As October approaches, Apple prepares for additional announcements and product launches.  The company may host another event next month, potentially revealing new Macs and iPads, marking the fourth October event in five years. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on October 30, where it announced new MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by M3 chips. (AFP)
1/7 Apple October event: Apple typically unveils a variety of products in September, and this year proved no exception. The tech giant introduced the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, along with significant software updates including iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. As October approaches, Apple prepares for additional announcements and product launches.  The company may host another event next month, potentially revealing new Macs and iPads, marking the fourth October event in five years. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on October 30, where it announced new MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by M3 chips. (AFP)
Apple October event
Upcoming Features in Apple Intelligence: Apple will soon release its much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features. While not included in the iPhone 16 launch, users with compatible devices can access the iOS 18.1 public beta now. In October, Apple will introduce the first wave of AI capabilities as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Key features will include an upgraded Siri, enhanced notifications with AI summaries, unwanted object removal in Photos, prioritised messages and summaries in Mail, tools for improved writing, a special Focus mode named Reduce Interruptions, on-demand Memory movie generation, and Safari webpage summaries. This marks the beginning of a year focused on integrating AI into Apple's product ecosystem. (Apple)
2/7 Upcoming Features in Apple Intelligence: Apple will soon release its much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features. While not included in the iPhone 16 launch, users with compatible devices can access the iOS 18.1 public beta now. In October, Apple will introduce the first wave of AI capabilities as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Key features will include an upgraded Siri, enhanced notifications with AI summaries, unwanted object removal in Photos, prioritised messages and summaries in Mail, tools for improved writing, a special Focus mode named Reduce Interruptions, on-demand Memory movie generation, and Safari webpage summaries. This marks the beginning of a year focused on integrating AI into Apple's product ecosystem. (Apple)
Apple October event: iPhone maker to unveil new exciting products and features, here’s what to expect
M4 MacBook Pro Launch: The MacBook Pro lineup will also receive an upgrade with the introduction of the M4 chip next month. Apple will offer three versions: M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. Updates will apply to the 14-inch model and the more advanced 14- and 16-inch versions. While significant design changes are unlikely, users may anticipate surprises beyond the new chip offerings. (AFP)
3/7 M4 MacBook Pro Launch: The MacBook Pro lineup will also receive an upgrade with the introduction of the M4 chip next month. Apple will offer three versions: M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. Updates will apply to the 14-inch model and the more advanced 14- and 16-inch versions. While significant design changes are unlikely, users may anticipate surprises beyond the new chip offerings. (AFP)
M4 Mac Mini
M4 Mac Mini: Apple is set to launch a redesigned M4 Mac mini, featuring a more compact design. While it won't reach the size of the Apple TV 4K, users can expect a smaller footprint. The Mac mini will offer both M4 and M4 Pro chip options, though the Pro version may see a later release. (Apple)
4/7 M4 Mac Mini: Apple is set to launch a redesigned M4 Mac mini, featuring a more compact design. While it won't reach the size of the Apple TV 4K, users can expect a smaller footprint. The Mac mini will offer both M4 and M4 Pro chip options, though the Pro version may see a later release. (Apple)

iPad Mini 7
iPad Mini 7: The iPad mini 7 is expected to debut three years after its predecessor. Following the modern design introduced with the iPad mini 6, the new model will likely focus on internal enhancements. Users may expect improvements such as a fix for jelly scrolling issues, compatibility with Apple Intelligence, an upgraded chip like the A18 or M1, support for Apple Pencil Pro, and increased base storage. (Apple)
5/7 iPad Mini 7: The iPad mini 7 is expected to debut three years after its predecessor. Following the modern design introduced with the iPad mini 6, the new model will likely focus on internal enhancements. Users may expect improvements such as a fix for jelly scrolling issues, compatibility with Apple Intelligence, an upgraded chip like the A18 or M1, support for Apple Pencil Pro, and increased base storage. (Apple)
M4 iMac Update
M4 iMac Update: Lastly, Apple is anticipated to release an M4 iMac. Given the recent launch of the M3 iMac, it's unclear if this will simply be a specification upgrade. There is a strong desire for new USB-C accessories and possibly new colour options, as the current palette remains unchanged since the M1 model. (Apple)
6/7 M4 iMac Update: Lastly, Apple is anticipated to release an M4 iMac. Given the recent launch of the M3 iMac, it's unclear if this will simply be a specification upgrade. There is a strong desire for new USB-C accessories and possibly new colour options, as the current palette remains unchanged since the M1 model. (Apple)
10.9-inch Base iPad
Possible New 10.9-inch Base iPad: Although rumours suggested a new base-model iPad would launch in October, reliable sources indicate that panel shipments are delayed until October, hinting at a 2025 release instead. Apple may introduce a separate model this October, but the likelihood is that the base iPad is not yet ready for release. (Unsplash)
7/7 Possible New 10.9-inch Base iPad: Although rumours suggested a new base-model iPad would launch in October, reliable sources indicate that panel shipments are delayed until October, hinting at a 2025 release instead. Apple may introduce a separate model this October, but the likelihood is that the base iPad is not yet ready for release. (Unsplash)
First Published Date: 20 Sep, 13:59 IST
