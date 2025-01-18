Latest Tech News Photos Apple Spring Event 2025: iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and other expected launches

Apple Spring Event 2025: iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and other expected launches

Here’s everything Apple could launch at its upcoming Spring Event 2025. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 18 2025, 11:00 IST
Apple Spring Event 2025:  iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and other expected launches
Apple will likely host a spring event in March 2025 with several new announcements surrounding new hardware devices. While the official date is yet to be announced, it is suspected the spring may take place earlier than expected. Last year, Apple hosted the launch event on May 7, 2024, during which it revealed a new generation iPad model. Now, we are waiting to hear more about what’s coming. (AP)
Apple will likely host a spring event in March 2025 with several new announcements surrounding new hardware devices. While the official date is yet to be announced, it is suspected the spring may take place earlier than expected. Last year, Apple hosted the launch event on May 7, 2024, during which it revealed a new generation iPad model. Now, we are waiting to hear more about what's coming.
Apple iPad 11
iPad 11: In the coming months, Apple is expected to launch the awaited iPad 11 with an A17 Pro chip paired with 8GB RAM. Experts suggest that the new iPad model will consist of Apple Intelligence features, offering a suite of AI features. It is also rumoured that the iPad 11 may consist of Apple’s in-house 5G and Wi-Fi modems.  (HT Tech)
iPad 11: In the coming months, Apple is expected to launch the awaited iPad 11 with an A17 Pro chip paired with 8GB RAM. Experts suggest that the new iPad model will consist of Apple Intelligence features, offering a suite of AI features. It is also rumoured that the iPad 11 may consist of Apple's in-house 5G and Wi-Fi modems.
Apple’s smart home
Smart Home Hub: Apple has been working on this project for quite a long time and it is codenamed “Pebble.” Now, the Smart Home Hub is expected to be launched in March 2025 with a  7-inch screen enabling users to access its functionalities, access apps, and others. However, more of its features and functionalities are yet to be revealed. (Unsplash)
Smart Home Hub: Apple has been working on this project for quite a long time and it is codenamed "Pebble." Now, the Smart Home Hub is expected to be launched in March 2025 with a  7-inch screen enabling users to access its functionalities, access apps, and others. However, more of its features and functionalities are yet to be revealed.
iPhone SE 4 launch soon: Dummy units give first look at design, to miss out on
iPhone SE 4 is to launch soon in the global market, know what it will look like. (Sonny Dickson/X)
iPhone SE 4 is to launch soon in the global market, know what it will look like.

iPad Air: Last year, the company unveiled the iPad Air with an M2 chip, however, in the coming months we may see an upgrade with a new M4 chip, as reported by Apple analyst Mark Gurman. Therefore, the iPad Pro and iPad Air powered by M4 chip may offer similar performance if the rumours are to be true.
iPad Air: Last year, the company unveiled the iPad Air with an M2 chip, however, in the coming months we may see an upgrade with a new M4 chip, as reported by Apple analyst Mark Gurman. Therefore, the iPad Pro and iPad Air powered by M4 chip may offer similar performance if the rumours are to be true. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
iPad Air: Last year, the company unveiled the iPad Air with an M2 chip, however, in the coming months we may see an upgrade with a new M4 chip, as reported by Apple analyst Mark Gurman. Therefore, the iPad Pro and iPad Air powered by M4 chip may offer similar performance if the rumours are to be true.
First Published Date: 18 Jan, 11:00 IST
