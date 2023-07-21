Home Photos Asteroid alert! NASA tracks 5 space rocks approaching Earth at breakneck speeds

5 asteroids varying in size are set to get very close to Earth in the next few days. NASA has tracked these space rocks and revealed details such as their size, distance and speed. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Asteroid 2023 OS - Asteroid 2023 OS, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth today, July 21. The asteroid is nearly the size of an aircraft with a width of 150 feet. It is travelling at almost 38946 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 1.9 million kilometers.
