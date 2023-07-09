Home Photos Asteroid threat! 5 space rocks zooming towards Earth, including 190-foot giant, NASA reveals

Asteroid threat! 5 space rocks zooming towards Earth, including 190-foot giant, NASA reveals

NASA has warned about five scary asteroids, one of which measures a massive 190-foot in size, rushing towards Earth. Know all about these monster rocks.

In the next week, NASA has warned that a mammoth asteroid named 2018 UY, which is expected to be more than 800-foot wide, will have a close encounter with Earth. In fact not 1, there are 5 asteroids that are heading towards Earth.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid  2023 LN1: This is the largest of these upcoming asteroids. It measures 190-foot and will make the closest approach of 2.26 million miles from Earth on July 10. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2018 NW: This is a 31-foot asteroid that will approach Earth on July 10. It will come around 4.29 million miles to Earth. However, the worrying part is that the asteroid is hurtling toward Earth at a blazing speed of 78542 km per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 MD2: There is a 150-foot astetoid which is zooming towards Earth at a blistering speed of 30362 km per hour, CNEOS data mentioned. It will come as close as 1.33 million miles to the Earth on July 11. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 MQ1: Another 150-foot-wide asteroid is ready to make its close encounter with the Earth on July 11 at a mere 2.56 million miles distance. It is already on its way at a speed of 21504 km per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 NE: There is a triple asteroid flyby on July 11! This 130-foot asteroid is said to make the closest approach towards Earth at a velocity of 43173 kmph and it will come as close as just 2.69 million miles to Earth.   (Pixabay)
