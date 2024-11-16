Latest Tech News Photos Citadel Honey Bunny, Deadpool and Wolverine, and other top 5 new OTT releases to stream online this weekend

Citadel Honey Bunny, Deadpool and Wolverine, and other top 5 new OTT releases to stream online this weekend

Here are the top 5 films and web series which you can stream online this weekend. 

Nov 16 2024, 11:00 IST
Citadel Honey Bunny, Deadpool and Wolverine, and other top 5 new OTT releases to stream online this weekend
Citadel:Honey Bunny: It is an action-packed drama series starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the leading roles. Citadel Honey Bunny is a prequel series of the American TV series Citadel that stars Priyanka Chopra. The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with six episodes. You can binge-watch these series online from the comfort of your home.   (Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)
Citadel:Honey Bunny: It is an action-packed drama series starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the leading roles. Citadel Honey Bunny is a prequel series of the American TV series Citadel that stars Priyanka Chopra. The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with six episodes. You can binge-watch these series online from the comfort of your home.
Deadpool and Wolverine OTT
Deadpool and Wolverine: Another action comedy film which you can watch this weekend is Deadpool and Wolverine. The film is currently available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The famous MCU film stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the reading roles.  (Disney Plus Hotstar)
Deadpool and Wolverine: Another action comedy film which you can watch this weekend is Deadpool and Wolverine. The film is currently available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The famous MCU film stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the reading roles.
Vettaiyan
Vettaiyan: It is a Tamil-language action drama film starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan,  Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and others in the pivotal role. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch online from the comfort of your home. The film is directed by T. J. Gnanavel so you will be getting classic South Indian action to keep you glued to your screen.  (Amazon Prime Video)
Vettaiyan: It is a Tamil-language action drama film starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan,  Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and others in the pivotal role. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch online from the comfort of your home. The film is directed by T. J. Gnanavel so you will be getting classic South Indian action to keep you glued to your screen.
Freedom at Midnight
Freedom at Midnight: If you like watching movies and series that revolve around freedom struggle then Freedom at Midnight could be the right pick for you to stream online this weekend. The series stars Chirag Vohra, Arif Zakaria, Luke McGibney, Rajendra Chawla, Ira Dubey and Siddhant Gupta in leading roles. It is available to stream online on Sony Liv.  (Sony Liv)
Freedom at Midnight: If you like watching movies and series that revolve around freedom struggle then Freedom at Midnight could be the right pick for you to stream online this weekend. The series stars Chirag Vohra, Arif Zakaria, Luke McGibney, Rajendra Chawla, Ira Dubey and Siddhant Gupta in leading roles. It is available to stream online on Sony Liv.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 11:00 IST
