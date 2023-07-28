Home Photos Close encounters soon! NASA tracks 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth

Close encounters soon! NASA tracks 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth

NASA has tracked 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth at breakneck speeds and revealed details such as their size, speed, distance, and more. Here’s all you need to know about their close encounter with Earth.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 11:29 IST
asteroids
Asteroid 2020 PP1 - Asteroid 2020 PP1, is currently heading towards Earth and will get very close to Earth tomorrow, July 28. The asteroid is nearly the size of a house with a width of 52 feet. It is travelling at almost 14641 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 6.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2020 PP1 - Asteroid 2020 PP1, is currently heading towards Earth and will get very close to Earth tomorrow, July 28. The asteroid is nearly the size of a house with a width of 52 feet. It is travelling at almost 14641 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 6.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2021 BD3 – 2021 BD3, which is nearly 80 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will also make a close approach on July 30. It is moving at a blistering speed of 31998 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 5.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 2021 BD3 – 2021 BD3, which is nearly 80 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will also make a close approach on July 30. It is moving at a blistering speed of 31998 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 5.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 OQ2 – Yet another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 OQ2 will make its closest approach to Earth on July 30. In terms of size, it is almost 41 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 13544 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 OQ2 – Yet another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 OQ2 will make its closest approach to Earth on July 30. In terms of size, it is almost 41 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 13544 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2016 AW65 – Asteroid 2016 AW65 will make its extremely close approach to the planet on July 31. The asteroid, with a width of around 180 feet, will approach at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 20583 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2016 AW65 – Asteroid 2016 AW65 will make its extremely close approach to the planet on July 31. The asteroid, with a width of around 180 feet, will approach at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 20583 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 OF1 – Asteroid 2023 OF1, with a width of nearly 150 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 2. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 38661 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 OF1 – Asteroid 2023 OF1, with a width of nearly 150 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 2. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 38661 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 28 Jul, 11:29 IST
