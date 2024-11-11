Latest Tech News Photos Deadpool & Wolverine, Jigra and other upcoming OTT releases this month: Check list here

Deadpool & Wolverine, Jigra and other upcoming OTT releases this month: Check list here

Discover this month's must-watch online releases, including Deadpool & Wolverine, Jigra, Cobra Kai 6 Part 2 and more, entertaining every taste.

Upcoming OTT releases this month
The month of November brings exciting OTT releases, ensuring that entertainment continues even after the festive season. Various platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5 will offer a variety of new movies to keep viewers engaged.
Khwaabon Ka Jhamela
Khwaabon Ka Jhamela: "Khwaabon Ka Jhamela" tells the story of Zubin, who travels to the UK after being rejected by his fiancée. He meets intimacy coordinator Ruby, and together they embark on a journey of self-discovery. The film stars Sayani Gupta, Prateik Babbar, Kubbra Sait, and others.  Khwaabon Ka Jhamela  is releasing on November 8 on JioCinema.
Deadpool & Wolverine,
Deadpool & Wolverine: "Deadpool & Wolverine" follows Wade Wilson, known as Deadpool, as he teams up with Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, to save multiple universes. The movie brings together these two iconic Marvel characters.  You can catch Deadpool & Wolverine on November 12 at Disney+ Hotstar.
Jigra OTT release
Jigra: "Jigra" tells the tale of a sister who goes to great lengths to save her brother from a false case. The film features Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda, and others.  Netflix will soon announce the release date of Jigra on its platform.
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: The movie revolves around a CD containing a private video of a newlywed couple, which goes missing and causes havoc in their lives. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, and others.  The release date is yet to be announced.
Cobra Kai 6 Part 2
Cobra Kai 6 Part 2: The final part of "Cobra Kai" continues the story 34 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. The new season will focus on the reopening of the Cobra Kai dojo. The series will stream on Netflix on November 15.
The Buckingham Murders
The Buckingham Murders: Set to release this November, "The Buckingham Murders" promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline. The movie is available across various streaming platforms.
